Steve Carell: Political Correctness Might Make ‘The Office’ ‘Impossible To Do’ Today

Steve Carell as buffoonish boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office."Steve Carell as boorish and buffoonish boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office." (NBC)

By Savannah Pointer
at 11:32am
According to Steve Carell, the show made him a household name, “The Office,” probably wouldn’t fly today.

The actor told Esquire’s Bruce Handy in an interview published Thursday that the beloved NBC sitcom might not have taken off if it had been set in today’s world.

Carell said that “it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept” the fictional employees of the Pennsylvania-based paper company and their boss, Michael Scott, played by Carell.

“Because ‘The Office’ is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently,” he told Handy.

“The climate’s different,” he said. “I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior.

“I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know?”

Fans of the cult classic were given hope when The Hollywood Reporter reported in December that NBC was considering a reboot of the show.

Thanks to successful reboots of sitcoms such as “Will and Grace” and the short-lived “Roseanne,” networks are cashing in on nostalgia, and few shows are more revered than “The Office.”

However, The Reporter was clear that the network bringing Dunder Mifflin back to the living rooms of Americans was “far from a done deal,” listing former cast members who wouldn’t come back if the show were revived.

At the top of that list is Steve Carell, who left the show after seven seasons, two seasons before it ended.

For Carell, the door on the character Esquire called “problematic” — Michael Scott — is closed.

The actor addressed the idea of an “Office” revival in his interview, saying, “Apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago.”

Carell said he thinks today’s viewers would find it offensive.

“I just don’t know how that would fly now,” he said. “There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

