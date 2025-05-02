Steve Doocy Gets Choked Up as He Announces a Significant Career Change Live on 'Fox & Friends'

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy was overcome with emotion on Thursday as he announced a major change in his life.

Doocy announced that after 6,828 days of waking up at 3:30 a.m. to get to work at the Fox News studio in New York City, he will be leaving, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“It is a great job, but the hours suck,” he said.

“After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show … from the couch,” Doocy said. “I am not retiring. I’m not leaving the show. I’m still a host, but it’s time for a change,” he said.







“Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media and a friend of mine for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who’s been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option. To keep working on this show, just not every day.”

Doocy said he will now work three days a week and will be based in Florida, “which means you may never see me in a necktie again.”

“I’ll be going from the Carolinas to the Keys. From Middle America to Mar-a-Lago. So, call me the coast-to-coast host,” he said.

“When my kids were growing up, I never had breakfast with them. I was always here. Kathy did everything. But starting tomorrow, I’m going to have breakfast with my grandkids and my children whenever I can,” he said.

Doocy said viewers will still him on the show.

“I will continue to join the couch crew for commentary. You have trusted me for all these years and, don’t worry, you will still hear my voice — and my opinions — loud and clear despite whatever seasonal pollen is killing me. And today I woke up, and it’s tree pollen,” he said.

Doocy became choked up as he spoke of what and who he was leaving.

“There is one downside: I have a lot of friends in this skyscraper. I’m gonna miss seeing them in person. The security guys, the café crew, especially the hair and makeup team because they are geniuses at what they do. Exhibit A ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

“And the closest to my heart, the ‘Fox & Friends’ team — working day and night producing America’s number one cable morning news show,” he said. After promising to use his new time to make “coast-to-coast host French toast” for his family, the Fox team played a montage of his moments on the show.

President Donald Trump joined the show with some remarks.

“Hi Steve, it’s your all-time favorite president, and I just want to congratulate you on your new and probably enhanced role. I just think you’re a fantastic guy You’ve always treated me fairly — sometimes a little more fairly than other times, but that’s OK,” Trump said.

“You’ve been really stellar at what you do and at your craft, and you’re going to continue. And it’s really been an honor to have spent so much time with you and watching you and the whole group in the morning. It’s the number one show in the business, and it’s going to stay that way for a long time to come. And you were a big part of it. So thank you for all of your service, because truly, it was service,” Trump said.

