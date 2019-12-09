SECTIONS
Steve Harvey Gives Sizable Eye Roll After Reading Climate Change Question at Miss Universe Pageant

By Joe Saunders
Published December 9, 2019 at 2:57pm
When it comes to Steve Harvey, the eyes definitely had it.

The seemingly ubiquitous television host of “Family Feud” — among other things – was performing his emceeing duties Sunday night for the Miss Universe Pageant when he came across a question about climate change — a topic he pretty clearly didn’t think was suited to the occasion.

And his face said it all.

While addressing Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, Harvey read the question from his cue card:

“Are leaders of today doing enough to protect future generations for climate change? If not, what more should they be doing?” he said.

The next image barely lasted a half-second, but it was worth a million words.

Check it out here:

The 26-year-old contestant, apparently unaware of Harvey’s derisive expression, took on the question gamely, then spouted out exactly the same kind of drivel a viewer would expect to hear from an American student “educated” in the leftist indoctrination of public schools followed by a stint at a liberal college campus.

Do you think this contestant would have won if she had questioned climate change?

“I think that the future leaders could do a little bit more,” she said. “But, however, I feel we as individuals ourselves can also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future. I mean, we have children protesting for climate and I feel like as adults we should join as well. We should have corporations join as well, and the government should take it seriously.

“I mean, from sixth grade, I’ve been learning that the climate is deteriorating and the planet is dying and it is up to us to keep our planet safe. Thank you.”

There’s no telling if that’s what Tunzi really believes, or if it’s what she knew the judges of an event like that wanted to hear — the crowd roared its approval, and she did end up winning the Miss Universe title, after all.

But it’s undeniable she — along with the rest of the world’s young people — has heard the increasingly dire messages from the left about a so-called climate emergency.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, barely turned 30, is only a few years older than Tunzi, and she’s obviously gotten the climate change bug, too. No one can forget her claim that the world had only 12 years to go if humanity didn’t change its ways, even if she later said she was joking. (That Green New Deal AOC is pushing is no joke at all.)

Harvey’s obvious skepticism upset some snowflake viewers:

But it also got a lot of appreciation, too, from viewers who didn’t like the obviously leftist slant of the show.

That last Twitter post summed it up well.

So-called “climate change” really is a vague term liberals came up with when the general public started getting skeptical of global warming. As a catch-all phrase, it’s really tough to beat.

It’s certainly being used to try to cause mass panic (Tunzi’s answer about being indoctrinated since sixth grade was telling).

And as to it being a “political battering ram,” AOC and her Green New Deal Democrats are trying to turn that into an art.

Those are all good points, and all true. And all of that came through in Harvey’s expression on Sunday night. But he didn’t have to say a word.

The eyes had it.

