Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

More than a year after he was nearly killed by a gunman at a congressional softball practice game, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has reportedly received another threat — this time targeting his children.

According to The Blaze, authorities have arrested the man they believe left a violent voicemail message in apparent response to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Scalise received the message on June 30 and The Washington Post reported that its contents were similar to a voicemail left for another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington.

New York resident Carlos Bayon was arrested on suspicion of leaving both messages, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Neither Scalise nor Rodgers were named specifically in court documents cited by the Post.

The message left on Scalise’s answering service was directed to the congressman and his supporters, indirectly referencing the controversial policy that resulted in immigrant families being separated upon entering the U.S.

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there,” a transcript of the message reads. “You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere.”

The caller went on to describe physical threats against children, according to police reports.

“We know where they are,” the message continued. “We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake, you will pay.”

A reference to Old Testament law continued the retributive theme.

“Ojo por ojo, diente por diente,” the caller said, using the Spanish translation of “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”

The message concluded by calling that biblical code “our law” and declaring that “we are the majority.”

If convicted of communicating the interstate threats, Bayon could face up to five years behind bars.

Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine addressed the incident in a statement thanking authorities for their response to the most recent threat and the attempt on his life in June 2017.

He was shot in the hip as he stood near second base on the D.C.-area field as dozens of shots began coming from behind a perimeter fence near the dugout along the third base line.

The path of the bullet caused extensive damage to bones as well as organs and led to serious internal bleeding.

Scalise was listed in critical condition, taking time after an initial emergency surgery to speak briefly to his wife, law enforcement and President Donald Trump.

“Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter,” Trump tweeted at the time. “Pray for Steve!”

