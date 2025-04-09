Share
News
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question Monday in the Oval Office of the White House.
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question Monday in the Oval Office of the White House. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Stock Market Erupts After Trump Announces Tariff Pause, But Cracks Down Even Harder on China

 By Randy DeSoto and    April 9, 2025 at 12:29pm
Share

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared over 2,500 points Wednesday on news that the Trump administration will pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days for those countries that have reached out for negotiations.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

The president noted that 75 countries had called representatives of the U.S. “to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs.”

However, China has not sought to negotiate, but has retaliated with high tariffs on U.S. goods.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the White House, “We saw the successful negotiating strategy that President Trump implemented a week ago today. It has brought more than 75 countries forward to negotiate.”

Do you trust Trump’s tariff process?

“It took great courage — great courage — for him to stay the course until this moment,” the secretary added. “As I told everyone a week ago in this very spot, ‘Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded.'”

Bessent reiterated Trump’s Truth Social announcement, saying that a baseline 10 percent tariff will be in place for those countries that wanted to negotiate.

Based on the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up over 2,500 points, cresting back over 40,000 after falling below 37,000 on Monday.

Related:
Stock Market Surges as Trump Admin Provides Promising News About 'A Couple Big Trading Partners'

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose nearly 400 points to over 5,300, and the Nasdaq went up approximately 10 percent to over 16,700.

Trump said at the White House Tuesday that a benefit of tariffs is that they are generating approximately $2 billion in revenue per day.

Last Wednesday, Trump announced he was imposing a universal 10 percent baseline tariff and significantly higher reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries, including China, Vietnam, and members of the European Union.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biggest 1-Day Stock Gain in Dow Jones History After Trump's 4D Chess Pays Off
The Richest Banker in America Just Gave Trump's Tariff Strategy a Major Boost: 'The Opportunity Is Now'
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shames Media Members Who 'Clearly Missed the Art of the Deal' After Trump's Tariff Reversal
Stock Market Erupts After Trump Announces Tariff Pause, But Cracks Down Even Harder on China
Florida Star Praised for Classy Gesture Toward Heartbroken Opponent After Wild NCAA Title Game Finish
See more...




Watch: Schumer Absolutely Eviscerated by Clip of Himself Siding with Trump on Trade Years Ago
Biggest 1-Day Stock Gain in Dow Jones History After Trump's 4D Chess Pays Off
The Richest Banker in America Just Gave Trump's Tariff Strategy a Major Boost: 'The Opportunity Is Now'
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Confirms 'Horrible' DOGE Discovery
White House Shuts Down Reporters with 'Pronouns in Their Bio'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation