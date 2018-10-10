SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics
Print

Stock Markets Take Massive Hit. Dow Has 3rd-Biggest Drop in History

By Savannah Pointer
at 5:52pm
Print

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 830 points Wednesday — the third-largest point decline in history — as big tech stocks fell sharply.

All 30 Dow stocks were down, sending the index below 26,000 for the first time since the start of the month, CNN reported.

The S&P 500 plunged 3.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 4 percent — its worst percentage decline since June 2016.

The fall in the market caused Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” or volatility index, to rise to its highest level since April, NBC News reported.

Among the big tech stocks that took a hit: Netflix plummeted 8.4 percent, Amazon dropped 6.2 percent, Google parent Alphabet plunged 5.1 percent, Apple fell 4.6 percent and Facebook was down 4.1 percent.

TRENDING: ‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Fox Business said investors were motivated in part by rising interest rates and increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump responded to the market declines Wednesday by criticizing the Federal Reserve for its rate increases.

“The Fed is making a mistake,” Trump told reporters, according to Bloomberg. “They’re so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy.”

Last month, the president declared he was “not happy” when the central bank raised interest rates for the third time in 2018.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders downplayed the stock sell-off, saying the U.S. economy remains in great shape under Trump.

“The fundamentals and future of the U.S. economy remain incredibly strong. … President Trump’s economic policies are the reasons for these historic successes and they have created a solid base for continued growth,” Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Former President George W. Bush, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right.Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock

George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Evie Fordham

New York Post / Twitter screen shot

Owner of Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 May Have Helped FBI Foil a Terror Plot

Jack Davis

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and President Donald Trump meet with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.