The Stomach-Churning Evidence - There's Nothing 'Child Friendly' About Drag Shows | The Report

“Child-friendly” drag shows are seemingly popping up all around the country as the left attempts to force its agenda on children nationwide. But experts have revealed why exposing children to this sort of material is not friendly at all.

The issue made national headlines in early June when police removed children from a sexually-charged show at a bar in Dallas, Texas.

Videos from the event showed men dressed up as women dancing suggestively as children looked on. The event was advertised as a “family-friendly” drag show called “Drag the Kids to Pride.”

While that event may have brought the concerning issue to a head, it was far from the only “child-friendly” drag show being advertised in recent weeks.

Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared a thread showing both videos and advertisements for similar shows in Minnesota, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Indiana, just to name a few.

A few days after starting the thread, Libs of TikTok was locked out of its account by Twitter for violating its rules against “abuse and harassment.” You can make your own determination regarding what that says about the higher-ups at Twitter.

The left, aided by big tech and the establishment media, wants to hide what really goes on at these shows. Make no mistake — they have a vested interest in doing so.

In an interview with The Western Journal, clinical sexologist Dr. Ingrid Thrall said drag shows are inherently sexual. As such, exposing children to these shows has obvious risks.

Many people are afraid to speak this truth like Thrall did because they fear being labeled bigots by the left.

Even though Thrall was clear that she loved all people and simply wanted to protect children from being sexualized, a subsection of leftists wish to villainize anyone who questions their radical ideas.

Despite the lies these people may tell, Thrall is absolutely correct. Drag shows are inherently sexual.

An extreme example of this fact came with an arrest in Pennsylvania on June 23.

Brice Patric Ryschon Williams, who performs as a drag queen under the name Anastasia Diamond, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of felony class 2 child pornography.

The arrest followed a two year investigation, and Williams admitted to officers he had uploaded pornographic files containing minors to Dropbox.

These heinous crimes were not committed by an anonymous predator hiding in his basement, but rather a prominent performer whose name was advertised throughout the community.

Prior to his arrest, Williams was scheduled to perform at a drag show at Harrisburg Comedy Zone in Pennsylvania on July 4.

Obviously, not all drag queens are acquiring and distributing child pornography. However, they are all performing inherently sexual shows, and children should not be subject to that material.

The arrest in Pennsylvania reminds us how serious this issue is, and that’s why “child-friendly” drag shows are impossible. Children do not belong in the audience for drag shows under any circumstances.

