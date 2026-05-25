A paraglider survived a terrifying midair collision over the Austrian Alps on Saturday.

The dramatic accident was caught on video as a small plane ripped through her glider during a routine flight, sending her into a free-fall thousands of feet in the air.

NBC News reported that the crash happened near Salzburg, Austria, with the 44-year-old woman paragliding over the Piesendorf region.

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See. The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday. According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 24, 2026

During the flight, a small aircraft crossed into her path and the plane struck the paraglider canopy in midair.

Video footage shows the aircraft approaching quickly. Seconds later, the plane tears apart the glider canopy just above the woman’s head.

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The woman screamed as the canopy collapsed above her.

The damaged glider began spinning toward the ground. Pieces of fabric twisted violently in the air.

Despite the impact, she stayed conscious and reacted within seconds.

Authorities said she deployed her emergency parachute and the backup chute slowed her fall.

The woman landed on a forest road below the mountains.

The video ends with her catching her breath and taking off her gear.

She wrote a caption to the video which auto-translates to, “I actually still can’t believe that I’m sitting here typing this.”

When rescue crews reached the scene, the emergency responders airlifted her to safety. She suffered only minor injuries and bruises.

The plane’s pilot also landed safely after the collision and was questioned by investigators.

According to police, the pilot said he saw the paraglider too late. He claimed there was not enough time to avoid her.

Officials are reviewing flight paths and safety procedures.

The crash has sparked concerns about crowded recreational airspace. The Alps are popular with both paragliders and sightseeing planes.

Experts say collisions involving paragliders are rare. However, they are often extremely dangerous because the gliders are fragile.

Safety experts say reserve parachutes are critical during emergencies. Quick decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Investigators will continue examining the incident in the coming days. Officials hope the findings will help prevent future accidents.

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