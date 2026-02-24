Stomach-Turning: UK Officers Used Police Cars to Help Traffic Girls for Pakistani Rape Gang, According to Latest Report

The scope and depth of the evil now coming into plain view across the Western world defies comprehension.

More baffling still is the fact that, in many cases, the West brought this evil upon itself.

Monday on the social media platform X, British politician Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, posted a “Statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry” filled with shocking details of police behaving as “active perpetrators” in the extreme sexual abuse and murder of young British girls “predominantly perpetrated by Pakistani-heritage men.”

WARNING: The following story describes disturbing sexual violence against minors

Lowe’s statement described testimony from a survivor of Pakistani rape gangs whose ordeal began at age 12. The survivor recalled multiple rapes per day, filmed and then used as blackmail.

“The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators — money was exchanged openly and this destroyed her ability and willingness to seek help,” the statement continued. “Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.'”

Moreover, the survivor suffered torture, including “waterboarding and strangulation by rope,” filmed in places called “red rooms.” She was also — the soul shudders at the evil — raped by a dog and then forced to re-watch video of it.

These alleged crimes, “predominantly perpetrated by Pakistani-heritage men,” also included the murders of at least three girls. The survivor witnessed these murders, including one committed as punishment for the girl trying to speak to the police.

A statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/mmlnToONX8 — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 23, 2026

The only good news in a story like this comes from our belief in God’s eternal justice.

One may find a silver lining, however, in the fact that powerful people have helped bring the story to light.

“Horrifying,” X owner Elon Musk wrote in response to Lowe’s statement. As of Tuesday morning, Musk’s post had more than 13 million views on his platform.

“Most shameful episode in the entire history of the English people, beyond question. The reckoning will be harsh,” another X user wrote.

Most shameful episode in the entire history of the English people, beyond question. The reckoning will be harsh. https://t.co/I4OpM2leh8 — Xenocosmography (@xenocosmography) February 24, 2026

Unfortunately, the anonymous survivor hardly qualifies as the lone victim.

Thursday on X, a woman named Sarah Wilson, who identifies herself as a “Rotherham grooming gang survivor,” declared that “Today,” with the sentencing of her rapist, Riyasth Hussain, “I finished my journey fighting for justice for the little girl I used to be.”

Today I finished my journey fighting for justice for the little girl I used to be 💪👊🏻I’m also waiving my rights to anonymity again 11 years ago I gave my first ever video interview about what happened to me with the Rotherham grooming gangs it’s been one long road but I’m… pic.twitter.com/e1JCQJz6Ze — Sarah (@Sarahw9111) February 19, 2026

Sarah also identified herself as the “big sister of Laura Wilson (Britain’s first white honour killing).”

According to the BBC, Ashtiaq Asghar of Rotherham murdered the 17-year-old Laura in October 2010.

“Asghar had a relationship with Laura, who had a four-month-old daughter with his friend Ishaq Hussain,” the BBC reported. “He killed the teenager just days after she revealed her affairs with the two men to their families.”

Hence, Sarah’s use of the phrase “honour killing.”

In keeping with the theme of police complicity, readers may watch the following video, posted to X, wherein Sarah excoriated the Rotherham council and police.

“You’ve done nothing to support us! Nothing!” the angry victim cried.

This is Sarah Wilson – Rotherham grooming survivor who just helped jail her seventh abuser (Riyasth Hussain – 28 years). @Sarahw9111 She looked him in the eye and said:

“You took my childhood. I’m taking your freedom. I am your karma.” Her voice cracks with rage as she slams… pic.twitter.com/3N1Lp1ozeA — Gauci Reports (@GauciReports) February 22, 2026

And why exactly have most politicians and police done nothing to help these victims? In a word: wokeness.

For instance, consider U.K. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s statement on the Labour government’s Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, a panel that differs in membership (and no doubt in political perspective and priorities) from that of Lowe.

First, Mahmood quoted her predecessor, Baroness Casey, who admitted that rape-gang suspects included “disproportionate numbers of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds.”

Asian, huh? So the suspects came from Korea? Japan? One cannot help but conclude that the Baroness’s use of the word “Asian” to describe Pakistani rape gangs, while technically accurate, revealed her eagerness to conceal their actual ethnicity.

Indeed, a mere two lines later, Mahmood demonstrated that Britain’s woke liberals, like our own, care more about stopping alleged racism than they do about protecting victims.

“We must root out this evil, once and for all. The sickening acts of a minority of evil men — as well as those in positions of authority, who looked the other way — must not be allowed to marginalise — or demonise – entire communities of law-abiding citizens,” Mahmood wrote.

With apologies to the Home Secretary, the outraged people of the West have demonized no one.

Instead, they have thrown open their borders. At the behest of woke lunatics, Westerners who once strove for a colorblind society have swallowed the lie that “diversity” equals strength.

To their eternal shame, they have sacrificed their children to the demonic god of tolerance.

If the testimonies of rape-gang survivors do not finally convince Westerners to end those ritual sacrifices on the altar of anti-racism, then nothing will.

