'Stop the Boats!': British Citizens Rise Up in Protest as Government Helps Illegal Migrants Ashore

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Portsmouth, England, on Sunday night after authorities brought ashore about 140 migrants who had crossed the English Channel from France in a small boat.

The unusual arrival triggered an hours-long standoff between protesters and police, with demonstrators chanting “stop the boats” and “send them back” as authorities prepared to transport the migrants to a processing center in Kent.

The vessel had reportedly traveled from the French coast toward Hampshire, a significantly different route from the Dover crossings that have dominated Britain’s ongoing small-boat migration crisis.

French authorities had monitored the vessel, while British emergency services dispatched lifeboats, a Coast Guard helicopter, an aircraft, and rescue teams after the boat was reported heading toward the Hampshire coast.

The migrants were subsequently brought ashore at Portsmouth’s Eastney area, where coaches were waiting to transport them to the Manston immigration processing facility in Kent.

The arrival quickly drew protesters to the scene, with hundreds gathering around the marina and blocking roads used by vehicles carrying the migrants away from the waterfront.

Video from the scene showed protesters confronting police and attempting to prevent the coaches from leaving. Some demonstrators wore black clothing and masks, while police formed lines to keep the crowd away from the vehicles.

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Sly News reporter Barnaby trying to make out that patriots in Portsmouth were throwing stuff and the invaders are “asylum seekers”. If they were throwing stuff you’d have footage of it you traitors of Britain. pic.twitter.com/PnIV6vvc5G — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 7, 2026

Authorities eventually imposed a dispersal order as the confrontation continued into the early hours of Monday morning. Police later said officers had been injured and vehicles damaged during the demonstration.

The British government condemned what it described as “intimidating and thuggish” behavior while emphasizing that peaceful protest remains protected.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but it must never cross a line into disorder,” a government spokesman said.

The protests came just one day after another demonstration disrupted traffic near the Port of Dover, where protesters also chanted against the continued arrival of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

The Portsmouth incident has raised concerns about whether other British coastal communities could become new destinations for people-smuggling operations.

Donna Jones, Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, warned that Portsmouth does not have the same infrastructure used to handle migrant arrivals in Dover and said authorities would need to respond if smugglers began using different routes.

The Home Office, however, said the government is making progress in reducing small-boat crossings.

A department spokesman said joint efforts with France had prevented more than 48,000 crossing attempts and resulted in the seizure of more than 1,100 boats and engines since the current government took office.

The government also said crossings were down this year.

The Portsmouth arrival nevertheless illustrates the continuing challenge facing British authorities as smugglers adjust their methods.

Reporting indicated that the boat took an unusually long and potentially dangerous route from France before reaching the Portsmouth area, rather than following the more familiar Dover route.

For the protesters who gathered Sunday night, the issue was straightforward: They do not want Britain’s coastal communities becoming new entry points for unauthorized crossings.

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