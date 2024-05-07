Stop Calling Them 'Pro-Palestinian Protesters' - They Are Anti-American Insurgents!

The progressive left has spent months lying to the American people about the true target of protests in the streets and on college campuses.

They’ve wept, supposedly, for Palestinian women and children; they’ve harangued, constantly, about “Zionist” racists.

But when a mob gathered Monday to burn an American flag at a memorial statue in New York City, they let the truth come out.

According to the New York Post, a gang that was part of a larger protest using the annual Met Gala as a news hook for the left’s latest tantrum gathered around the “107th Infantry Memorial.”

There, at a site that honors the fallen of a war more than a century ago — a site already defaced with scrawls supporting Hamas terrorists who slaughter Jews in the name of a fiction called “Palestine” — they burned the flag those men died for.

The stomach-turning sight is here:







The message was as brutal as it was unmistakable:

Monday’s “Day of Rage” protest wasn’t targeting Israel, and it wasn’t supporting Palestinians. It was an attack on the United States itself, on American history, on American ideals — on the very idea of the nation that fostered these thugs into their disgracefully ignorant adulthood.

In media coverage — establishment, liberal and conservative — such protests are generally described as “Pro-Palestinian Protests,” which is true enough as a general rule. In conservative outlets, they’re more often called “Anti-Israel Protests,” which is even more true.

But for some of the worst — that carry their “logic” to its ultimate conclusion — neither goes far enough.

An establishment media that has obsessed itself with the supposedly insurrectionist Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, should take the lesson to heart: Stop referring to these rabble as “pro-Palestinian protesters” and call them out for what they are: anti-American insurgents.

As a scene of feral savagery, it was like something out of “Lord of the Flies” meets the Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

The “death to America” chanters who want to turn Dearborn, Michigan, into downtown Tehran couldn’t have done better — or worse.

If you burn the American flag you should lose all federal loans and be punted out of the country. pic.twitter.com/5lWcVSGZPD — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 7, 2024

Now, to be clear, there’s nothing illegal about setting flame to Old Glory — nor should there be. Freedom of expression is guaranteed by the same Constitution leftists spit on.

But there is also nothing admirable about destroying a symbol of the only nation on earth that was born out of the idea that “all men are created equal.”

No, the country isn’t perfect — in a fallen race, no country will ever be perfect, just as no man or woman will ever be perfect.

But no country in history has delivered so much good to so much of the world as the nation birthed by the Founding Fathers, and the rest of the globe knows it.

(The huddled masses that have yearned to breathe free have been coming to the United States by the millions for more than two centuries now — legally or otherwise. There’s no other country in history that has drawn so many because they know there’s a better life here.)

Hard as it might be to believe, there was a time not too long ago when even the leftier elements of the country knew it, too.

Back in 1982, the now-late Robin Williams recorded a comedy set bringing the American flag to life, in a five-minute act that was part of an “I love Liberty” program produced by the unabashedly liberal group People for the American Way, founded by the unabashedly liberal entertainment icon Norman Lear.

(Good luck waiting for anyone in the entertainment world to do something like that today.)

Check it out here:







Now, part of what makes the country truly great is that ignorant masses like the ones that gathered in Central Park on Monday are allowed to do exactly what these cretins did, as intellectually stunted as they are morally bankrupt.

It’s safe to say it doesn’t happen in North Korea. If it happens in Russia, it doesn’t make the evening news. And the last time the world saw anything like it happening in China, it was right before the Tiananmen Square massacre (that one China still doesn’t talk about).

And dissent by itself will never be enough to destroy the country — or the flag that represents it.

As Williams, channeling the flag, says in the video above: “I had a tough time for a while. I’ve been in a lot of wars. They’ve fired missiles and muskets at me. But you know, come the dawn’s early light, I’m still there.”

Unfortunately, there’s more at work in the country now than dissent, peaceful or otherwise, and it’s more dangerous.

Even the mob at the memorial on Monday, or all the campus anarchy leftists can cook up, or even the mostly peaceful riots progressives will stir up under any pretext aren’t enough to do more than disturb the peace for a time before the country proceeds on its business.

The real danger to the nation is in the halls of power, where the men and women of the Democratic Party and their allies in the deep state are doing their damnedest to undermine the actual principle of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

It’s a battle that’s out in the open in a Manhattan courtroom right now, where a political party is trying to destroy former President Donald Trump with lawfare worthy of Lavrentiy Beria.

It’s behind closed doors in the White House and the FBI and the intelligence agencies that dedicated themselves to destroying the presidency of Donald Trump.

And in November, the American people are going to decide if that danger to the country is going to have its way.

The leftist target is clear. The question is what the rest of the country is going to do about it.

A big first step would be calling the current protesters what they really are.

