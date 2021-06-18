'Stop Having Kids': Leftist Group Wants to Rid the World of 'Excess' Children

There’s no shortage of proof that our culture is in decline. But when people have to ask what babies are good for, it’s surely the death knell of a once great society.

Last weekend, left-wing protestors from a group called “Stop Having Kids” showed up in Edina, Minnesota, to get their message out, according to Alpha News.

Protesters held signs with messages like “Normalize antinatalism” and “Women can be whole without becoming a mom.”

The group’s website is replete with warnings about the misery of parenting and encomiums on the nobility of choosing not to bring life into the world.

“There is an unconscionable amount of needless suffering and death in the world. Birth serves as the catalyst for it all,” the site proclaims. The fewer people in the world, the less suffering, right?

The group’s Twitter account — which boasted all of 85 followers as of Friday — gives advice on how to rid the world of excess children.

The first steps to never having kids or never having kids again: -Evaluate the guaranteed and potential harms new life brings

-Think way beyond yourself

-Pledge to abstain from the most selfish human behavior https://t.co/tmNjXezXQl#antinatalist #childfree #betterworld — Stop Having Kids (@SHK_Movement) March 29, 2021

It also fleshes out the group’s nihilistic worldview.

“Think about all the problems you have in your life right now, all the problems you’ve been through in the past, and all the potential problems that await your future,” a March tweet urged.

“They could have all been avoided had you just never been born. But life is a gift? No, not at all.”

Think about all the problems you have in your life right now, all the problems you’ve been through in the past, and all the potential problems that await your future. They could have all been avoided had you just never been born. But life is a gift? No, not at all. — Stop Having Kids (@SHK_Movement) March 31, 2021

At first glance, this seems like an over-the-top parody of the modern era.

But dig just a little deeper, and you’ll find that this fringe group reveals a chilling truth: “Antinatalism” is the logical conclusion of our culture of death.

What began with the likes of Margaret Sanger and her embrace of eugenics, forced sterilization and birth control culminated in the Roe v. Wade decision.

Now we’ve had abortion on demand since 1973, with an estimated 62 million of those “excess” lives snuffed out, according to Fox News.

Women are told that having children will ruin their future and that starting a family should be considered only after their real purpose — a lucrative career — is fulfilled.

People who do become parents are encouraged to raise one or two (never more) collegiate athletes or Ivy League graduates — a childrearing philosophy that also turns kids into insufferable narcissists and feeds fears that parenting is one long, expensive slog.

Leftists advance this antinatalist agenda as they promote abortion, seek to destroy the nuclear family and disregard what it means to be male and female.

They promote radical environmentalism to further their misanthropic worldview that treats humans as a cancer on an otherwise pristine planet.

They want to see pediatricians become obsolete — except to give puberty blockers to any children who may slip through the cracks.

Everything that is true and beautiful is under assault from leftism, that necrotizing disease that turns the good things it infects into a putrid sludge.

Because they have denied God, leftists have sided with the devil in his hatred and jealousy of our ability to cooperate with God to create new life.

Their utilitarian worldview leaves no room for anything that might require personal discomfort or sacrifice or take people away from hedonistic pursuits.

Leftists are well on their way to creating a society that sees no value in a newborn baby — and a century’s worth of groundwork to that end has already been laid.

Although it may seem like they’re winning the culture war, there is an antidote to this poison.

It’s an edict as old as time: Christians, go forth and multiply.

