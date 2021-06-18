Commentary
Commentary

'Stop Having Kids': Leftist Group Wants to Rid the World of 'Excess' Children

Christine Favocci June 18, 2021 at 11:45am

There’s no shortage of proof that our culture is in decline. But when people have to ask what babies are good for, it’s surely the death knell of a once great society.

Last weekend, left-wing protestors from a group called “Stop Having Kids” showed up in Edina, Minnesota, to get their message out, according to Alpha News.

Protesters held signs with messages like “Normalize antinatalism” and “Women can be whole without becoming a mom.”

The group’s website is replete with warnings about the misery of parenting and encomiums on the nobility of choosing not to bring life into the world.

“There is an unconscionable amount of needless suffering and death in the world. Birth serves as the catalyst for it all,” the site proclaims. The fewer people in the world, the less suffering, right?

Trending:
Paychecks Cancelled: After Stopping TX Election Integrity Bill, Dem Lawmakers Learn Gov. Abbott Just Vetoed Their Salaries

The group’s Twitter account — which boasted all of 85 followers as of Friday — gives advice on how to rid the world of excess children.

It also fleshes out the group’s nihilistic worldview.

“Think about all the problems you have in your life right now, all the problems you’ve been through in the past, and all the potential problems that await your future,” a March tweet urged.

“They could have all been avoided had you just never been born. But life is a gift? No, not at all.”

At first glance, this seems like an over-the-top parody of the modern era.

But dig just a little deeper, and you’ll find that this fringe group reveals a chilling truth: “Antinatalism” is the logical conclusion of our culture of death.

Related:
Watch: Biden Looks Like a Deer in Headlights When Confronted with Possibility of Communion Ban

What began with the likes of Margaret Sanger and her embrace of eugenics, forced sterilization and birth control culminated in the Roe v. Wade decision.

Now we’ve had abortion on demand since 1973, with an estimated 62 million of those “excess” lives snuffed out, according to Fox News.

Women are told that having children will ruin their future and that starting a family should be considered only after their real purpose — a lucrative career  — is fulfilled.

Do you think a significant number of leftists believe having kids is unethical?

People who do become parents are encouraged to raise one or two (never more) collegiate athletes or Ivy League graduates — a childrearing philosophy that also turns kids into insufferable narcissists and feeds fears that parenting is one long, expensive slog.

Leftists advance this antinatalist agenda as they promote abortion, seek to destroy the nuclear family and disregard what it means to be male and female.

They promote radical environmentalism to further their misanthropic worldview that treats humans as a cancer on an otherwise pristine planet.

They want to see pediatricians become obsolete — except to give puberty blockers to any children who may slip through the cracks.

Everything that is true and beautiful is under assault from leftism, that necrotizing disease that turns the good things it infects into a putrid sludge.

Because they have denied God, leftists have sided with the devil in his hatred and jealousy of our ability to cooperate with God to create new life.

Their utilitarian worldview leaves no room for anything that might require personal discomfort or sacrifice or take people away from hedonistic pursuits.

Leftists are well on their way to creating a society that sees no value in a newborn baby — and a century’s worth of groundwork to that end has already been laid.

Although it may seem like they’re winning the culture war, there is an antidote to this poison.

It’s an edict as old as time: Christians, go forth and multiply.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.




loading
'Stop Having Kids': Leftist Group Wants to Rid the World of 'Excess' Children
Southern Baptists Move Left? SBC Refuses to Condemn CRT, Reaffirms Belief in Systemic Racism
Putin Rips Detention of Jan. 6 Protesters, Accuses US Government of Assassinating Ashli Babbitt
Woke America: Federal Building Flies 'Progress Pride' Flag to Celebrate Pride Day
Chuck Schumer Refers to Kids as 'Retarded Children'
See more...

Conversation