A Beyoncé concert in her hometown of Houston took a tense turn over the weekend when a stage stunt during her “Cowboy Carter” tour malfunctioned, leaving her suspended in midair inside a tilted prop car.

The incident happened during her performance of the song “16 Carriages,” according to People magazine.

A fan-captured video of the malfunction quickly circulated on social media.

The clip shows Beyoncé being lifted inside a red convertible hanging above the stage before the car jerks and tilts awkwardly.

Beyoncé can be heard yelling, “Stop, stop, stop, stop,” as the vehicle veers sideways.

the way she was saying “Stop Stop Stop” Beyoncé immediately take this off the set list.. no more cars we don’t even play like that this is scary asf #CowboyCarterTour pic.twitter.com/Lt4bModkr6 — ໊ (@BardisMedia) June 29, 2025

The pop star was left dangling in the car while holding onto a rope.

“Everybody say a prayer for Beyoncé,” one fan wrote in response to the footage.

CBS News reported that Beyoncé remained stuck inside the tilted vehicle for just a few moments.

Eventually, the vehicle was slowly lowered back down to the stage with Beyoncé still inside.

Beyoncé was safely lowered after her flying car unexpectedly tilted mid-air at the Cowboy Carter tour in Houston while performing ‘16 CARRIAGES.’ pic.twitter.com/FOgl9DIfFR — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2025

The singer then calmly exited the car and resumed her performance.

The malfunction happened during the first of two Houston shows at NRG Stadium.

A publicist for Beyoncé told CBS News that a “technical mishap” caused the car to tilt.

“She was quickly lowered and no one was injured,” the publicist said. “The show continued without incident.”

The “Cowboy Carter” tour, which supports Beyoncé’s country-themed album of the same name, has featured elaborate staging and visuals.

The tour has drawn massive crowds and critical acclaim since it launched.

According to CBS News, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Saturday marked Beyoncé’s first return to her hometown since the start of the tour.

Despite the mishap, Beyoncé continued the performance without further incident.

Video of the moment has racked up millions of views online, sparking renewed discussions about safety in large-scale concert productions.

