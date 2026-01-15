Share
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that the killing in Iran has stopped and that progress could be on the horizon.
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that the killing in Iran has stopped and that progress could be on the horizon.(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

'It's Stopping': Trump Makes Major Claim About Deadly Iranian Protests

 By Bryan Chai  January 14, 2026 at 5:32pm
It seems that cooler heads have prevailed between America and one of its oldest global adversaries — for now.

President Donald Trump shared the first bit of good news when it comes to the roiling protests in Iran that have seen protesters and children allegedly killed by the Islamic Republic.

According to the New York Post, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the killing had stopped and that progress could be on the horizon.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It’s stopped. It’s stopping, and there’s no plan for executions,” Trump said Wednesday.

“I’ve been told that a good authority — we will find out about it,” the president added. “I’m sure if it happens, we’ll all be very upset… but that’s just gotten to me, the information that the killing has stopped, that the executions have stopped, they’re not going to have an execution.”

While Trump didn’t divulge any sources, he did note that he had spoken to “very important sources on the other side.”

If these assurances to Trump hold true, it would mark an astounding de-escalation from just days ago, when many pundits were concerned that a military conflict might be inevitable.

In the nascent days of the protests, Trump himself had warned that the U.S. was “locked and loaded” and ready to step in, should Tehran opt for violence against its protesters.

The protests, which began in late December, were sparked largely due to Iran’s crumbling economy.

Protesters were furious at the combination of soaring inflation and their collapsing currency, prompting weeks-long protests that saw Iran respond with deadly force against its own citizens.

As the protests — and the government’s response to them — grew more violent, threats and warnings against Iran continued.

On Monday, Trump announced an economic sanction against Iran by levying tariffs on any country that trades with Iran.

That list included some heavy hitters like China and Russia.

Shortly thereafter, Trump raised even more eyebrows when he announced that “help is on its way” to support the Iranian protesters.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

He added: “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”

Trump capped off that promise with “HELP IS ON THE WAY,” and a play on his MAGA slogan with “MIGA” (presumably, “Make Iran Great Again”).

Now, again assuming that his sources are to be trusted, it looks as if America will not have to send any help after all.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
