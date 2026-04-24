'Storage Wars' Star Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets Found Dead in His Home

Fans of the hit A&E show “Storage Wars” were left stunned and in mourning this week after news broke that one of the show’s biggest stars had been found dead in his home.

According to multiple reports, Darrell Sheets — known as “The Gambler” to fans of “Storage Wars” — was found dead at his Arizona home on Wednesday.

Sheets was 67.

USA Today reported that Sheets was discovered at his Lake Havasu property. According to police, Sheets was found dead with a seeming self-inflicted gunshot wound being the culprit.

However, not everyone is buying that cause of death.

First, as TMZ pointed out, Sheets was pictured just hours before his death smiling and posing for photos at his Lake Havasu antique shop, which he opened up after stepping away from “Storage Wars.”

Eyewitnesses even told TMZ that Sheets was positively bubbly and upbeat when those photos had been taken.

Secondly, the emerging narrative about a cyberstalker has cast a shadow over an already tragic death.

Current “Storage Wars” star Rene Nezhoda took to social media to shed some light on someone who had been virtually tormenting Sheets for quite some time, per the New York Post’s Page Six.

“He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],” Nezhoda said.

The reality television star added, “Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy and it’s just not a pass.”

There appears to be some legs to this, as Page Six noted that Lake Havasu police confirmed that these allegations of cyberbullying were part of the ongoing investigation into Sheets’ death.

Darrell Sheets, who appeared on 163 episodes of the popular A&E series “Storage Wars,” has died at 67. Police said he died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sheets had retired to Arizona and was running an antique store called Havasu Show Me… pic.twitter.com/k2XsJBrvLd — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2026

Sheets made a name for himself during his 163 appearances on “Storage Wars” over the years.

The show follows a group of self-styled “treasure hunters,” who bid on abandoned storage locker units in hopes of finding real value in them.

Sometimes they would hit the jackpot, sometimes they would strike out, but either way, it glued fans to their seats.

Sheets earned his nickname of “The Gambler” for consistently buying up high-risk, high-reward storage units.

Sheets had two children, a daughter and a son. The son, Brandon, actually appeared on several episodes of “Storage Wars” alongside his father.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

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