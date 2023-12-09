A jewelry store owner successfully defended his store from a would-be robber with apparent Christmas cheer on Wednesday evening in Gardendale, Alabama.

Jeff Dennis, the owner of the store, recalled the incident when he spoke with AL.com.

He saw a woman enter his store with a face mask and coat on and he stated, “I knew then what was happening.”

The owner promptly put a block in the door to keep it open to help prevent the robbery he believed was going to happen. Once he assessed the situation, Dennis told the outlet, “so I drew my weapon.”

He recalled the woman allegedly telling him, “Happy holidays.”

“I don’t want to hurt y’all, but I am [going to],” the aspiring robber added.

The woman proceeded to hit Dennis with bear spray, but he was able to step aside of the substance and shot her in the shoulder.

Dennis added, “I did what I had to do to protect my store and my employees.”

While Dennis was not injured, he did explain how potent bear spray can be.

Do you agree with the owner’s action? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1722 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“If you’ve ever been around bear spray but it’s so toxic,’’ Dennis added. “Within seconds, we were burning, couldn’t hardly see, coughing.

“It’s still in here today and I had a professional cleanup crew come last night.”

“It’s still in our throats and we’re having to wipe down everything with soap and water and throw away a lot of stuff,’’ he continued.

Dennis added: “It’s pretty brutal.”

The Gardendale Police Department released a Facebook post a few hours later that stated that the suspect was in custody.

Suspect Heather Denise Wright, 32, has since been charged with “three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of criminal use of defense spray,” AL.com reported in a follow-up story.

Update: here is the mugshot of Heather Denise Wright, charged with 3 counts of robbery and 3 counts of criminal use of defense spray against the owner of Jeff Dennis Jewelers. Source: Gardendale Police Dpt pic.twitter.com/yZLYTuVdHP — Olivianna Calmes WBRC (@OliviannaC) December 8, 2023



The outlet reported Wright has an extensive criminal history, as she remains hospitalized for injuries sustained from the Wednesday incident.

Wright will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail after she leaves the hospital and bond will be set at $90,000.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.