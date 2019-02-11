Store Owner Responds to ‘Wall’ Mailer Controversy, Meant to Help People Think About Eternity

The owner of a small Southern grocery store chain is standing by a quote he put in an ad, saying the intention of it all was to get people to think about where they will spend eternity.

Mac’s Cash Saver published a controversial ad last week with a quote that said:

“Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

Accordng to KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas, the ad was sent to four Mac’s locations in Southeast Arkansas.

TRENDING: Trump Celebrates Senate Committee Finding ‘NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION,’ Gives Rare Thanks to MSNBC

It was not universally well received, with one customer telling KARK, “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

However, owner Reggy McDaniel told The Western Journal that the whole point of the quote wasn’t political, it was spiritual.

“We put a Christian heading in our ads every week. We have for 20 years,” McDaniel told The Western Journal.

He said, “I’d make them use their brains to think about, are they going to get through those pearly gates in heaven or not.”

Here are some previous Mac’s mailers:

“The only way they can get through them gates,” McDaniel said, “is through Jesus Christ.”

McDaniel told The Western Journal that he doesn’t put these type of statements in his mailer to sell groceries.

RELATED: Farmers Are Turning on Bud Light After Latest Super Bowl Ad

Do you agree with this grocery store owner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In fact, he said that “it probably wouldn’t do it if you wanted it do.”

He said that he did it so that people could “think about their salvation.”

McDaniel added that he felt that most people don’t know that heaven has a wall and has a gate. He just wanted to help people think about how they would get through that gate.

McDaniel says that he has received a very positive reaction to the ad, citing responses from Arkansas all the way to California and even Ukraine.

“I’d say it’s been 80 percent positive, or better,” McDaniel told The Western Journal.

He added, “I have churches calling all over this community saying, ‘We’re praying for you every day because you know what you’ll be faced with when you make these things.'”

McDaniel said that his Facebook traffic is also up since mailing the ad.

“I didn’t know it would do this,” he said.

McDaniel teased his ad for next week saying that he was going to publish a quote by Ronald Reagan.

The ad should be in stores by next Wednesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.