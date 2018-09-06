SECTIONS
Sporting Goods Store To Remove All Nike Products- ‘Colin, You Just Don’t Know What Sacrifice Is’

By Savannah Pointer
at 3:36pm
A Colorado Springs, Colorado, sporting goods store owner has decided to stop carrying Nike gear in his store in response to Nike’s partnership with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The store, Prime Time Sports, is owned by Stephen Martin who was inspired by the Nike slogan to “just do it,” according to an interview with local KSN News.

The store currently has an entire wall, dedicated to Nike gear, and Martin is unsure if his store will be able to stay open without the athletic wear giant’s products.

“Pretty sure I won’t survive without them,” Martin said. “I gotta do what I gotta do. I’m just doing it.”

Martin’s decision came days after Kaepernick tweeted an image of himself, with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” He accompanied the image with the hashtag #JustDoIt

Kaepernick’s tweet signaled the beginning of the Nike ad campaign, featuring the former NFL quarterback who became famous for kneeling during the national anthem at his games.

While many conservatives have called for a boycott against Nike, it remains to be seen if the brand will feel the heat of conservative scorn.

Martin’s plan, however, is two-fold. He is not only removing the brand from his store; he is also getting rid of all the Nike products in his wardrobe at home, saying that he was surprised at how much he personally owned.

Local news also interviewed the owner of the store next door, Jordan Park, who told reporters that he appreciates that his neighbor is “doing something.”

“I take no stance on it but I do appreciate that the store next door, Prime Time Sports is doing something about it,” Park said.

The Prime Time Sports owner isn’t just making this bold move against Nike because of his own experiences. He believes that it’s important to draw attention to who the real heroes are.

Martin told the story about his father-in-law, who was a POW and was forced to watch his fellow soldiers be beaten and even killed, and he wasn’t able to intervene.

“He said the hardest part for me was watching his fellow soldiers get beat up and killed in front of him and he couldn’t defend them because it would have cost him his life,” Martin said.

“So Colin, you don’t know what sacrifice is, you just don’t know what it is, in my opinion.”

Currently, Martin plans to deeply discount the merchandise and not replace the stock once it is gone.

