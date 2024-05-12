Storm Ravages World's Largest Floating Solar Plant, Takes It Offline Days After Launch
The concept of floating solar power is taking on water after a storm knocked a new Indian project offline only a few days after it began operations.
What has been described as the world’s largest floating solar plant at Omkareshwar Dam was badly damaged when a storm hit in mid-April.
Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation said the plant will be back in operation soon, but no firm date was announced, according to the Times of India.
The damaged floating plant is one of three developed near the dam. The storm that damaged it had winds reported at 50 kph, which is just over 31 mph.
Those winds are actually relatively tame. According to the National Weather Service, “extreme” wind threats feature winds approximately ranging from 74 mph to 95 mph. In fact, the NWS actually doesn’t consider winds under 39 mph to be of much threat, at all.
#Nature & #Narmad #River ‘s fury disrupts one of the largest floating solar panel plant on Omkareshwar #Dam reservoir which was being opposed by Fisher people for causing disruption to their fishing rights. Clip shared by @NarmadaBachao activist @iAlokAgarwal pic.twitter.com/Cvx5nSJ0Ku
— Nandini K Oza (@OzaNandini) April 10, 2024
The Times of India report quoted what it called an officer as saying a “major loss” took place to the solar panels.
“Officials are working to evaluate the loss, which is expected to be completed in the next two days,” he said.
The solar panels are linked to floaters on the water’s surface that are fastened together with the idea that they will adapt to changes in water levels or water flow.
Over at The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft saw the calamity as a cautionary tale.
“The project was supposed to be the world’s largest floating solar PV plant, but instead, it’s become a stark reminder of the limits of renewable energy and the dangers of prioritizing grand ambitions over practical realities,” he wrote.
📢 AL GORE please pick up the red emergency phone
🚨 Storm destroys the world’s largest floating Solar Panel Farm in 🇮🇳 Madhya Pradesh, India
🤡 What Valedictorian engineer signed off on this stupidity pic.twitter.com/ueOVoMzta1
— The Dibster (@richarddibX) May 5, 2024
The failure comes at a bad time for India as it faces a massive power shortage in June, which is the worst power deficit since 2009-10, according to Reuters.
The problem is blamed on an overall drop in hydropower generation.
India’s government has been trying to transition from coal-fired plants to green energy to meet its 2070 goal of net zero emissions.
However, for the time being, more coal-fired plants are needed to keep up with energy usage, and those have been delayed.
Meanwhile, hydropower production dropped at the largest rate in 40 years while renewable energy has not risen.
The result is that the country faces a 14 gigawatt shortage in June at night because there is no solar power being generated then.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.