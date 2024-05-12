Storm Ravages World's Largest Floating Solar Plant, Takes It Offline Days After Launch

The concept of floating solar power is taking on water after a storm knocked a new Indian project offline only a few days after it began operations.

What has been described as the world’s largest floating solar plant at Omkareshwar Dam was badly damaged when a storm hit in mid-April.

Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation said the plant will be back in operation soon, but no firm date was announced, according to the Times of India.

The damaged floating plant is one of three developed near the dam. The storm that damaged it had winds reported at 50 kph, which is just over 31 mph.

Those winds are actually relatively tame. According to the National Weather Service, “extreme” wind threats feature winds approximately ranging from 74 mph to 95 mph. In fact, the NWS actually doesn’t consider winds under 39 mph to be of much threat, at all.

#Nature & #Narmad #River ‘s fury disrupts one of the largest floating solar panel plant on Omkareshwar #Dam reservoir which was being opposed by Fisher people for causing disruption to their fishing rights. Clip shared by @NarmadaBachao activist @iAlokAgarwal pic.twitter.com/Cvx5nSJ0Ku — Nandini K Oza (@OzaNandini) April 10, 2024

The Times of India report quoted what it called an officer as saying a “major loss” took place to the solar panels.

“Officials are working to evaluate the loss, which is expected to be completed in the next two days,” he said.

Should America invest more in solar power? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (43 Votes) No: 92% (525 Votes)

The solar panels are linked to floaters on the water’s surface that are fastened together with the idea that they will adapt to changes in water levels or water flow.

Over at The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft saw the calamity as a cautionary tale.

“The project was supposed to be the world’s largest floating solar PV plant, but instead, it’s become a stark reminder of the limits of renewable energy and the dangers of prioritizing grand ambitions over practical realities,” he wrote.

📢 AL GORE please pick up the red emergency phone 🚨 Storm destroys the world’s largest floating Solar Panel Farm in 🇮🇳 Madhya Pradesh, India 🤡 What Valedictorian engineer signed off on this stupidity pic.twitter.com/ueOVoMzta1 — The Dibster (@richarddibX) May 5, 2024

The failure comes at a bad time for India as it faces a massive power shortage in June, which is the worst power deficit since 2009-10, according to Reuters.

The problem is blamed on an overall drop in hydropower generation.

India’s government has been trying to transition from coal-fired plants to green energy to meet its 2070 goal of net zero emissions.

However, for the time being, more coal-fired plants are needed to keep up with energy usage, and those have been delayed.

Meanwhile, hydropower production dropped at the largest rate in 40 years while renewable energy has not risen.

The result is that the country faces a 14 gigawatt shortage in June at night because there is no solar power being generated then.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.