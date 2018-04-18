Stormy Daniels Describes Man Who She Says Threatened Her, Reveals Forensic Sketch

Porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday appeared on ABC’s “The View” and released what she called a sketch of a man she claims threatened her seven years ago.

Daniels says she had an affair with President Donald Trump more than 10 years ago and was paid to keep it quiet. She claims that when she agreed to discuss the relationship with a publication in 2011, she was threatened by a man in a parking lot.

Daniels described the man as “well dressed” and said he wore a suit. She said he was up to 6 feet tall and “lean but fit.”

“I thought he was someone’s husband,” she said during her appearance on “The View.” She said the man was “kind of cute.”

Trump, who has denied Daniels’s claim, fired back with a tweet Wednesday.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump tweeted. His tweet contained a link to a tweet that suggested the man in the sketch was Daniels’s husband.

Release of the sketch opened the floodgates of possible theories, with many on social media pointing out the resemblance of the man to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Others reacted to the sketch in different ways.

I contend the #StormyDaniels sketch looks like Matt Damon from Team America pic.twitter.com/6OI5pXrsBW — Jacob Saylor (@jacobsaylor) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels' lawyer released the sketch of the man who threatened her… Of course it's unveiled on “The View” 🙄

I knew Michael C. Hall had skeletons… (Dexter) pic.twitter.com/3qLufXQP4H — 🌸Becky Look at her Bot🌸 (@BeckysHairRocks) April 17, 2018

New Stormy Daniels sketch pic.twitter.com/jf9R7fP9G9 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 17, 2018

Shortly after Daniels’ appearance on “The View,” Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Daniels, said the reward for information about the man has been increased to $131,000.

Daniels first floated the story about the 2011 incident in March during an appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels said then.

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she continued, saying she was “rattled. I remember going into the workout class and my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was going to drop her.”

Avenatti said Wednesday that Trump’s tweet could lay the groundwork for a defamation lawsuit.

In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

Avenatti said Trump “has now effectively called my client a liar” and accused Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of “perpetrating a con,” The New York Times reported.

