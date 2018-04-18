The Western Journal

Stormy Daniels Describes Man Who She Says Threatened Her, Reveals Forensic Sketch

By Jack Davis
April 18, 2018 at 9:35am

Porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday appeared on ABC’s “The View” and released what she called a sketch of a man she claims threatened her seven years ago.

Daniels says she had an affair with President Donald Trump more than 10 years ago and was paid to keep it quiet. She claims that when she agreed to discuss the relationship with a publication in 2011, she was threatened by a man in a parking lot.

Daniels described the man as “well dressed” and said he wore a suit. She said he was up to 6 feet tall and “lean but fit.”

“I thought he was someone’s husband,” she said during her appearance on “The View.” She said the man was “kind of cute.”

Trump, who has denied Daniels’s claim, fired back with a tweet Wednesday.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump tweeted. His tweet contained a link to a tweet that suggested the man in the sketch was Daniels’s husband.

Release of the sketch opened the floodgates of possible theories, with many on social media pointing out the resemblance of the man to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Others reacted to the sketch in different ways.

RELATED: Trump Urges Congress To Act After Supreme Court Strikes Down Deportation Law

Shortly after Daniels’ appearance on “The View,” Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Daniels, said the reward for information about the man has been increased to $131,000.

Daniels first floated the story about the 2011 incident in March during an appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels said then.

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she continued, saying she was “rattled. I remember going into the workout class and my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was going to drop her.”

Avenatti said Wednesday that Trump’s tweet could lay the groundwork for a defamation lawsuit.

Avenatti said Trump “has now effectively called my client a liar” and accused Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of “perpetrating a con,” The New York Times reported.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

