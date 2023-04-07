Stormy Daniels Reveals Real Reason She Took 'Hush Money,' Says Trump Shouldn't Go to Prison

Well, here’s a new one: Porn star Stormy Daniels says she did sign a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement, but it wasn’t because she didn’t want to embarrass Donald Trump on the campaign trail by alleging they had an affair in 2006.

Instead, she told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan on Thursday, she signed the nondisclosure agreement because she didn’t want anyone to know there were allegations she’d slept with Donald Trump. After all, she said, she’s had sex with “way hotter” celebrities.

Morgan’s show, which streams on Fox Nation, is titled “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” and it certainly lived up to its name when Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) said she “wouldn’t have said anything” about the alleged 2006 encounter.

She also revealed she’s a registered Republican and said she thinks Trump shouldn’t be facing jail time for anything related to her.

The interview came two days after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president on charges that nondisclosure agreements signed with three individuals, including Daniels, represented falsifying business records in the first degree.

While usually a misdemeanor charge in New York state, Bragg raised it to a felony under the pretense that Trump broke federal campaign finance law when he classified the agreements as legal fees.

Never mind that Bragg doesn’t have federal jurisdiction, since 1) that’s for the courts to work out and 2) I don’t exactly think Stormy Daniels qualifies as an expert in jurisdiction.

Instead, Morgan’s interview with Daniels provided viewers with yet another less-than-steamy version of what she claims happened between her and Trump: She said she just didn’t want to deal with the stigma of having sex with a presidential candidate.

“It’s like a doctor-lawyer, like client privilege thing,” she said of those accusing her of prostitution or profiting from sex with Trump.

“And I was like, if that had been the case, I wouldn’t have said anything,” Daniels told Morgan. “And if I was just trying to get attention — I’ve had sex with some way hotter people that are famous. I would have told one of those stories.”

“You know what I mean? Like, it wasn’t a kiss-and-tell,” she continued. “As a matter of fact, I took the money because I didn’t want anybody to know.”







Now, let’s please keep in mind this is about the 80 billionth version of Stormy’s story, including a written insistence that the affair never happened:

BREAKING: Signed official statement of Stormy Daniels admits affair never happened and that she was not paid ‘hush money’ pic.twitter.com/XWYc1ISAy1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

Trump has maintained from the beginning that the alleged 2006 tryst never occurred. However, Morgan noted during the interview — which was about as softball as it gets — that “there’s an inconsistency, at best” about his paying Daniels $130,000 for an NDA if he’d never slept with her.

“At best,” Daniels responded. “He’s full of inconsistencies. Like, I mean, somebody should ask him that question. You know what I mean? But it seems pretty obvious, you know what I mean?”

We know what she means. But, enough with that: Does Daniels think Donald Trump should go to prison? A: No, you know what I mean?

“Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” she said.

PIERS MORGAN: “Would it give you any kind of closure…to see [Trump] jailed?” STORMY DANIELS: “I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration.” pic.twitter.com/jOLH5MJ7iE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2023

To be fair, Stormy Daniels isn’t a legal expert. However, she seems to be in agreement with former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a man who was unceremoniously fired by the Trump administration hours before he was to retire and has said in interviews that he had talks with Department of Justice officials about removing Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

McCabe said the “legal theory” that elevates the misdemeanors to felonies “simply isn’t there.”

“Disappointment,” says Andrew McCabe on CNN regarding the indictment. “Everyone was hoping we would see more.” McCabe says the justification to try these misdemeanors as felonies “simply isn’t there”: “It’s hard to imagine convincing a jury that they should get there.” pic.twitter.com/PafSwiY2nZ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 5, 2023

If you can get Andrew McCabe and Stormy Daniels to agree that Alvin Bragg shouldn’t and likely won’t be sending Donald Trump to prison on charges related to Stormy Daniels, this probably isn’t happening.

Other revelations from the interview: Daniels was and is a registered Republican.

“That’s my favorite,” she said. “You just made a whole bunch of people watching this pee their pants because this just blows their whole thing up.”

She did add, however, that while she had not voted for Trump, she stood behind a statement she made to the Times of London last week: “I’ve seen him naked, there’s no way he could be scarier with his clothes on.”

Of course, Daniels’ opinion matters less than that of Bragg and his curious take on how to turn a misdemeanor well past the statute of limitations into a felony.

I personally predict Bragg’s opinion will end up mattering less than that of whatever judge ends up making the final call on Bragg’s jurisdiction when it comes to federal law, but that’s neither here nor there.

However, it’s telling that almost no one — and I mean no one — is jumping up and down over Bragg’s indictment of the former president. This includes Stormy Daniels, clout-chaser extraordinaire, who would be selling “Lock Him Up” shirts on her website if she thought this had a chance of succeeding.

Even she can’t bring herself to say Trump ought to find himself in jail.

If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the strength of this case, I don’t know what will.

