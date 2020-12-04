Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden gave details about the incident that left him with a hairline fracture in his foot during his first joint interview since the 2020 Election with presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Thursday.

“What happened was I got out of the shower, I’ve got a dog, and anyone who has been around my house knows, and the little pup dropped the ball in front of me, for me to grab the ball,” Biden said.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slid on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on.”

He added, “Not a very exciting story.”

The 78-year-old slipped Saturday while playing with his dog Major, one of his two German shepherds, The Washington Post reported.

He visited Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, Sunday afternoon and was later sent to a nearby imaging facility for a CT scan.

Biden’s physician confirmed hairline fractures in his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in his right foot.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden visited the doctor on Sunday to avoid disrupting any regularly scheduled appointments during the week, according to a spokesperson.

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Biden and Harris Thursday in an hour-long segment about the pandemic, the economy, the transition of power and other priorities for the possible new administration, Axios reported.

In tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Biden said he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days he is in office.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever,” Biden told Tapper.

“One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction.”

He will also keep Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to be a chief medical adviser and part of his COVID-19 task force, CNN reported.

Biden also highlighted his climate plan that he says will create 18.6 million jobs and $1 trillion GDP growth, according to Axios.

“The clock is ticking rapidly on this issue, and the president-elect has made it very clear that we are going to approach this in a way that we know the vast majority have so much more in common than what separates us,” Harris said.

