Storybook Start: Watch - Epic Moment Uvalde HS Football Team Pulls Off 1st Home Win Since Shooting, Seconds to Spare

 By Grant Atkinson  September 5, 2022 at 10:20am
Uvalde High School took the field Friday for its first home football game since the tragic shooting at nearby Robb Elementary School earlier this year.

As community members of the small Texas town gathered in the stands, the players provided a show to remember.

Uvalde High held a prayer followed by a 21-second moment of silence in remembrance of the 21 victims of the May shooting, and fans packed the stadium donning “Uvalde strong” t-shirts, KHOU reported.

Senior linebacker Justyn Rendon was chosen by coaches to wear No. 21 in honor of the victims, ABC News reported. His youngest brother was at Robb Elementary on the day of the shooting and survived.

“I automatically started crying,” his mom, Venessa Rendon, said. “I was proud. It was a very humbling moment.”

The NFL’s Houston Texans visited the team on Thursday, the night before the game.

On Friday morning, the Texans surprised Uvalde High with brand new football uniforms and equipment.

Almost as meaningful as the pregame ceremony was the game’s unbelievable ending.

Tied 28-28 with Winn High School and with only 36 seconds remaining, senior Jonathan Jimenez broke what looked to be a sure tackle en route to a 51-yard run that set Uvalde up deep inside the opponent’s territory.

On the very next play, senior Devon Franklin snagged a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone that would prove to be the game-winner for Uvalde, The Washington Post reported.

WFAA reporter William Joy shared footage of the incredible game-winning drive on Twitter.

“This is absolute goosebumps stuff: Uvalde High School won its first home game tonight 34-28,” he wrote. “It happened thanks to a miraculous 51-yard run with 36 seconds to go. And then a go-ahead, one-handed TD catch with 12 seconds left. Have to love sports.”

Does this story make you feel encouraged?

“It took us a while to be able to smile again without feeling guilty,” Justyn’s father, Eluterio Rendon, told ABC News. “I believe that football will hopefully bring the community out … find a reason to smile, by enjoying watching our kids do what they love to do.”

After a disappointing 2-8 season last year, Uvalde High has already matched that win total this season. The team is now 2-0 after defeating Carrizo Springs High School last week, scoring 21 points.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
