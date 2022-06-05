It looked like the girl was going to say “yes.” Then a Disney worker said “non.”

A romantic marriage proposal in Paris went horribly wrong, in a video going viral, after an employee of Disneyland Paris rudely interrupted the proceedings by literally snatching the ring from a man’s hand as he offered it to his intended.

And the crowd of onlookers wasn’t happy about it at all.

As one Twitter user put it:

“The happiest place on Earth…unless this loser is on duty.’

Check it out here:

The happiest place on Earth…unless this loser is on duty pic.twitter.com/Dn0VHwCthx — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 3, 2022

It wasn’t clear exactly why the Disney employee felt it necessary to interrupt the moment. From social media comments, it appears the area the couple was in is restricted to the public, but the prospective groom-to-be indicated in the video that he had received permission from another employee for the location.

The social media user who originally posted about the incident on Reddit also claimed the man had received permission to be on the platform.

Clearly, that wasn’t enough for the Disney employee in the video, however.

“Yes, but over here it’s going to be even better,” the officious interrupter said.

But it was clear from the booing of the crowd that they didn’t think so.

And they had plenty of company in the social media universe.

I was thinking the exact same thing. He also is the kid that reminds the teacher that we didn’t get homework assigned on Friday. — Cory Harton (@Trailblazer916) June 4, 2022

He’s lucky the guy proposing didn’t tackle him. — Tim Snell (@tj_snell) June 3, 2022

In the past Disney employees would have let the moment happen and then kindly escorted the couple down with a smile…this is what they have become they don’t care about the guests…of course if it was one of their employees that was staging a proposal then they would have cheered — Mike9064 (@Mikek9064) June 3, 2022

To be fair, the Disney employee also had some defenders.

They hopped a fence. I go 3-5 times a year there is clear signage restricting access for that platform to the Small World performers. The gentleman who interrupted them is a great guy, Javier, who has always been pleasant to my family. — Boot Lickwich (@byron_leftwich) June 3, 2022

“They hopped a fence. I go 3-5 times a year there is clear signage restricting access for that platform to the Small World performers,” one user wrote. “The gentleman who interrupted them is a great guy, Javier, who has always been pleasant to my family.”

Well, if that’s really Javier from Disney, he looked more like Javert from “Les Miserables” at this particular moment.

And considering the hash Disney has made of its own public image lately, what with getting into an ill-considered fight with the state of Florida, losing the PR war to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and generally coming off as not very family-friendly, it might have been best for the Mouse if this worker had just let things go this time.

And it seems like Disney knows it.

“We regret how this was handled,” a Disney representative said, according to Newsweek. “We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

Either way, it looks like this couple is going to have a marriage-proposal moment they’re going to remember.

If not exactly for the right reasons.

