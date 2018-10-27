SECTIONS
‘Straight Bull:’ Tomi Lahren Defends Megyn Kelly, Unloads on Network Over Firing

Tomi LahrenMichael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)Tomi Lahren (Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 9:50am
NBC’s decision to turn an on-air remark into a cause for parting ways with Megyn Kelly was denounced by conservative commentator Tomi Lahren this week.

“Love her or hate her, what’s happening to Megyn Kelly is straight bull,” Lahren tweeted Thursday.

“I know, because I’ve been through this crap before. This has nothing to do with what she said and everything to do with pinning it on something bogus to get rid of her. BS!” she wrote.

Lahren, who formerly worked for TheBlaze, found herself unwelcome after comments she made supporting abortion. Those comments triggered a long battle that resulted in Lahren being let go from TheBlaze.

During her NBC show on Tuesday, Kelly denounced the political correctness that has come to surround Halloween and stepped on the toes of NBC executives and “Today” viewers network when she defended wearing blackface for Halloween.

“What is racist?” Kelly said Tuesday. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was O.K., as long as you were dressing up as a character.”

That triggered a chain of events that led to NBC canceling Kelly’s show on Friday as negotiations continued over a settlement that would see her and NBC, which lured her away from Fox News less than two years ago, part ways.

NBC’s Al Roker was one of the loudest voices to attack Kelly’s comment and call for more than just the apology Kelly offered.

“The fact is, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the county,” Roker said. “This is a history, going back to the 1830s minstrel shows. To demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right. I’m old enough to have lived through ‘Amos ‘n’ Andy,’ where you had white people in blackface playing two black characters just magnifying the stereotypes about black people. And that’s what the big problem is. … No good comes from it. It’s just not right.”

Kelly on Wednesday added a second apology, which seemed to appease the studio audience, but not the wider world around her, The New York Times reported.

“I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry,” Kelly said then. “The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor.”

Some voices were raised in her defense.

Former Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera agreed with those condemning the words, but not with those attacking the speaker in an interview with Us magazine.

“You know, Megyn was my colleague and a dear friend … I was very disappointed when she left Fox News,” he said. “She had a rocky road at NBC. What she said about blackface was grotesque. It was indefensible in many ways, but you know, people make mistakes.”

“She said something stupid, but she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings, she was just telling the truth about how she was raised and how things were back in the day,” he continued. “I think she was really given the short end of the stick and I think she was scapegoated.”

Others are celebrating, as reported by Page Six. On Friday, former “Today” host Tamron Hall — squeezed out when Kelly joined “Today” — presented Soledad O’Brien with a Community Champion Award at Harlem United.

“Tamron, you have a new talk show coming. Congrats for that,” O’Brien said. “But didn’t you used to do a show . . . The ‘Today’ show, right? And how were those ratings?” she said, knowing Kelly’s ratings were below those of Hall.

“And your feelings on blackface? Yes or no?” O’Brien added to mocking laughter aimed at Kelly.

