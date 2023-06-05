Share
President Joe Biden falls on stage Thursday during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Commentary
President Joe Biden falls on stage Thursday during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The incident drew attention to the president's age, his obvious infirmity, and his footwear. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Strange Detail Noticed About Biden's Shoes During Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 5, 2023 at 4:11am
Does anyone know of any anti-sandbag shoes for an aging gentleman known for unusual falls? Asking for a friend.

It’s been four days since President Joe Biden’s nasty fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado Springs and it’s the tumble that simply won’t go away.

It’s unclear what has given the president’s fall such legs, since his senescent clumsiness throughout his presidency has made Chevy Chase’s Gerald Ford impressions on “Saturday Night Live” look positively nimble.

Perhaps it’s the strange explanation — that he tripped over a sandbag.

Doctor Delivers Bad News to Biden After He Takes Terrible Tumble at Air Force Graduation

Perhaps it’s the fact that the rest of the commencement didn’t go quite so smoothly, either.

And now, the focus has shifted to the president’s shoes.

No, no one’s blaming Biden’s footwear for the fall. In fact, quite the opposite — internet sleuths are wondering whether he tumbled despite being given shoes specifically designed to keep him upright.

For instance, take a look at the soles of these bad boys:

Days After Biden's Brutal Fall, Dem Rep. Has Mind-Boggling Defense of His Age

Now, generally speaking, most dress shoes have a flat bottom. Nobody’s going to be running a marathon in a pair of Tom Fords, after all. However, not only did these appeared to be rubber-soled, they had a special grip pattern and a horseshoe-style heel.

This led social media users to speculate they were supposed to keep a high-mileage 80-year-old from looking like a high-mileage 80-year-old.

It’s worth noting that these are similar to the kind of heels the late Michael Jackson used to use — in a bit more pronounced fashion — to keep himself upright during difficult dance maneuvers:

They helped MJ defy gravity, they couldn’t help POTUS defy a sandbag.

Now, I say this for what feels like the millionth time involving situations like these: In a vacuum, this would be a lot of social media sound and fury, signifying nothing. But, when it comes to Joe Biden’s age, this is the anti-vacuum.

Remember, too, that in 2020, the establishment media devoted several news cycles in 2020 to then-President Donald Trump walking slowly down a slippery ramp. Once.

A CNN piece on the topic was headlined “Why the Donald Trump-West Point ramp story actually matters.” It blamed Trump — of course — for making the story a story, because Trump made an issue of then-opponent Biden’s age.

Well, now it’s Biden’s obvious physical infirmity that’s making an issue of Biden’s age — no matter how much the establishment news media outlets turn their eyes away.

In 2023, the news would be if Biden ever made it down a slippery ramp, period. You could almost see the confetti going off inside the MSNBC newsroom as he made it down the incline safely. Every other trip, slip, bike fall, Air Force One airstairs mishap or “sandbagging,” eh, you know. Guy’s a bit clumsy, what can we say? You wouldn’t happen to be ageist, would you?

A reminder: This man wants American votes to stay in office until Jan. 20, 2029 — five long, deteriorating years into the future. He shouldn’t even be there now.

If Americans give him their support, they have only themselves to blame for whatever havoc his further mental and physical deterioration wreaks.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation