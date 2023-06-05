Strange Detail Noticed About Biden's Shoes During Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation

Does anyone know of any anti-sandbag shoes for an aging gentleman known for unusual falls? Asking for a friend.

It’s been four days since President Joe Biden’s nasty fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado Springs and it’s the tumble that simply won’t go away.

It’s unclear what has given the president’s fall such legs, since his senescent clumsiness throughout his presidency has made Chevy Chase’s Gerald Ford impressions on “Saturday Night Live” look positively nimble.

Perhaps it’s the strange explanation — that he tripped over a sandbag.

“I got sandbagged!” ⁦@POTUS⁩ tells reporters who asked how he was feeling after his fall this afternoon when he returned to the White House. pic.twitter.com/msyX22MPiS — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) June 1, 2023

Perhaps it’s the fact that the rest of the commencement didn’t go quite so smoothly, either.

Biden needs directions to find the stage — then again when he’s on the stage pic.twitter.com/ItRXow6dt0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

It’s not time to sit down yet, Joe pic.twitter.com/s7uVkvAj7W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

And now, the focus has shifted to the president’s shoes.

No, no one’s blaming Biden’s footwear for the fall. In fact, quite the opposite — internet sleuths are wondering whether he tumbled despite being given shoes specifically designed to keep him upright.

For instance, take a look at the soles of these bad boys:

Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation! What kind of shoes are these? pic.twitter.com/Jch79xVHmv — AMERICANDREAM09 🇺🇸 Jack Media ~DREAM (@JackMedia7) June 2, 2023

They gave Joe special grip sole shoes and he’s still falling on his face. Sad. pic.twitter.com/L0sKXlEoY7 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 1, 2023

Now, generally speaking, most dress shoes have a flat bottom. Nobody’s going to be running a marathon in a pair of Tom Fords, after all. However, not only did these appeared to be rubber-soled, they had a special grip pattern and a horseshoe-style heel.

This led social media users to speculate they were supposed to keep a high-mileage 80-year-old from looking like a high-mileage 80-year-old.

Looks like horse shoes, made for a horse with toes. — Cedric (@CAOInvestment) June 2, 2023

They are anti slip but not anti trip. — Zuzu Petals (@ZuzuPetals20) June 2, 2023

It’s worth noting that these are similar to the kind of heels the late Michael Jackson used to use — in a bit more pronounced fashion — to keep himself upright during difficult dance maneuvers:

Biden got the MJ “Lean” shoes on https://t.co/dKMe9whwDN pic.twitter.com/MMIr6c1URu — PUT YOUR HAT ON (@JustinWilcocks) June 1, 2023

Michael Jackson used a similar technique to pull off his “lean sideways” and then straighten back upright (without moving his feet). A heel of his show was notched to slide over a barely visible nail head (in the floor). He would lock onto the nail…..lean forward 45… pic.twitter.com/2xiZWzV8nD — Scott Campbell (@ScottOllieman) June 2, 2023

They helped MJ defy gravity, they couldn’t help POTUS defy a sandbag.

Now, I say this for what feels like the millionth time involving situations like these: In a vacuum, this would be a lot of social media sound and fury, signifying nothing. But, when it comes to Joe Biden’s age, this is the anti-vacuum.

Remember, too, that in 2020, the establishment media devoted several news cycles in 2020 to then-President Donald Trump walking slowly down a slippery ramp. Once.

A CNN piece on the topic was headlined “Why the Donald Trump-West Point ramp story actually matters.” It blamed Trump — of course — for making the story a story, because Trump made an issue of then-opponent Biden’s age.

Well, now it’s Biden’s obvious physical infirmity that’s making an issue of Biden’s age — no matter how much the establishment news media outlets turn their eyes away.

Is Biden mentally fit enough to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (43 Votes) No: 98% (2517 Votes)

In 2023, the news would be if Biden ever made it down a slippery ramp, period. You could almost see the confetti going off inside the MSNBC newsroom as he made it down the incline safely. Every other trip, slip, bike fall, Air Force One airstairs mishap or “sandbagging,” eh, you know. Guy’s a bit clumsy, what can we say? You wouldn’t happen to be ageist, would you?

A reminder: This man wants American votes to stay in office until Jan. 20, 2029 — five long, deteriorating years into the future. He shouldn’t even be there now.

If Americans give him their support, they have only themselves to blame for whatever havoc his further mental and physical deterioration wreaks.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.