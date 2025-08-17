Strange Leaked Video of Idaho Serial Killer in His Cell Goes Viral: Investigation Launched Over How It Got Out

Videos circulating on social media appear to show Idaho serial killer Bryan Kohberger in his jail cell.

It’s unclear if the videos are authentic, but their circulation prompted the Idaho Department of Correction to make an announcement about them on Friday.

Full video taken of Bryan Kohberger inside a cell. pic.twitter.com/YvuY20tgTR — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) August 15, 2025

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” the agency said in the news release. “While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination.

“We caution that some videos may be fake or AI-enhanced,” IDOC added.

We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter. While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable. https://t.co/ZHuc3Dsjrm — Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) August 15, 2025

IDOC also said it emailed staff on July 23 and 25, reminding them about restrictions on technology and social media.

“Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct and we will be reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution,” the news release read. “The safety and security of our staff and incarcerated population remain our top priority.”

There’s videos of Brian Kohberger in his cell going around Facebook true crime groups. They were allegedly sent to a member by one of the guards. With ai, i have no clue if legit, though. pic.twitter.com/0Lhd0j2Edl — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) August 15, 2025

The videos reportedly started circulating on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

One appears to show Kohberger placing something on top of a caged metal box hanging from the cell wall.

Some users noticed something strange about Kohberger’s appearance.

“Look how red his hands are,” one user wrote.

Look how red his hands are 😳 — pixietrue (@pixietrue) August 15, 2025

Rumors allege that Kohberger washes his hands dozens of times a day, which may explain their redness, the New York Post reported.

Another video seems to show Kohberger cleaning his shoes while standing in his cell.

this video of bryan kohberger in his jail cell was the first thing that popped up on my reddit feed this morning. like i hope he keeps living his life w this much boredom that the only thing he can do is clean his crocs pic.twitter.com/sTlQfE02YV — j (@njhftdolans) August 15, 2025

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to CBS News.

He was convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Since he’s been in prison, inmates have reportedly taunted and heckled him endlessly.

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting,” IDOC told CBS News in a statement.

