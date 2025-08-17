Share
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green - Pool / Getty Images)

Strange Leaked Video of Idaho Serial Killer in His Cell Goes Viral: Investigation Launched Over How It Got Out

 By Ole Braatelien  August 17, 2025 at 3:30am
Videos circulating on social media appear to show Idaho serial killer Bryan Kohberger in his jail cell.

It’s unclear if the videos are authentic, but their circulation prompted the Idaho Department of Correction to make an announcement about them on Friday.

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” the agency said in the news release. “While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination.

“We caution that some videos may be fake or AI-enhanced,” IDOC added.

IDOC also said it emailed staff on July 23 and 25, reminding them about restrictions on technology and social media.

“Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct and we will be reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution,” the news release read. “The safety and security of our staff and incarcerated population remain our top priority.”

The videos reportedly started circulating on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

One appears to show Kohberger placing something on top of a caged metal box hanging from the cell wall.

Some users noticed something strange about Kohberger’s appearance.

“Look how red his hands are,” one user wrote.

Rumors allege that Kohberger washes his hands dozens of times a day, which may explain their redness, the New York Post reported.

Another video seems to show Kohberger cleaning his shoes while standing in his cell.

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to CBS News.

He was convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Since he’s been in prison, inmates have reportedly taunted and heckled him endlessly.

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting,” IDOC told CBS News in a statement.

