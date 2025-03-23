Strange but True: The Shocking Letter Found in OJ Simpson's Bible and Why Kim Kardashian Will Pay Thousands to Get It

Now, here’s a blast from the past, albeit a sordid one: a memento from a time when the only way we knew the name “Kardashian” was from the O.J. Simpson case.

According to a report in People Magazine, Kim Kardashian is looking to buy a Bible that was dedicated to Simpson by Robert Kardashian Sr. the day after the football legend’s arrest for allegedly murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a waiter, Ronald Goldman.

The Bible, which was given to him with a note inscribed June 18, 1994, also has a note to O.J., who was a friend of Kardashian Sr.’s.

“O.J., this book will help,” Kardashian Sr. wrote.

“God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

Now, Kim Kardashian wants the book for herself — although O.J. Simpson’s estate has rejected the $15,000 she’s reportedly offered to pay before it’s auctioned off to clear the late football star’s debts.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” said Malcolm LaVergne, who’s managing the selling-off of the late Simpson’s estate.

“That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

LaVergne noted that the item was up on the auction block — and, as of the March 14 report, was bidding at below the amount she was willing to pay: $9,800.

“She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows,” LaVergne said.

It’s unclear whether the refusal to sell the Bible was based on hopes it would raise more money at auction or because it had already been offered on the auction block and lawyer’s fees to get it off would make it a poor choice for the estate. Kim Kardashian was no help in clearing up the matter; when asked for comment by the Page Six, her reps refused to say anything about her offer to buy the book.

Kardashian Sr. — a Los Angeles-area businessman who had made his money in the entertainment media industry — first came to prominence as the man who read off what many interpreted as a suicide note on the day Simpson fled from arrest on June 17, 1994. He was later captured after a slow-speed car chase on Los Angeles’ freeways, which captivated the nation.

While Kardashian hadn’t practiced law in many a year, he joined Simpson’s “Dream Team” of attorneys, working alongside Johnnie Cochran and F. Lee Bailey, among others. The move likely had to do with the fact that he had been seen carrying a garment bag away from Simpson’s house the day after the murders; as The New York Times pointed out, this meant he didn’t have to testify due to attorney-client privilege.

Simpson was acquitted in a criminal trial but found guilty in a civil suit — although he had paid little of the judgment rendered against him when he died in April 2024. Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 of esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

In a 1996 interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, Kardashian said that he had “doubts” about Simpson’s innocence in the case, saying the DNA evidence was the biggest hurdle to believing in his former friend’s innocence.

“The blood evidence is the biggest thorn in my side; that causes me the greatest problems. So I struggle with the blood evidence,” he told Walters.

“He stood by O. J. irrespective of how he felt because he felt that nobody else was standing by O.J., not because of his innocence or guilt, but because there was a friendship there,” said Larry Schiller, whose book “American Tragedy” focused on the murder case.

However the Bible sale turns out — and whether it’s to Kim — it’s another reminder that, especially where O.J. Simpson is involved, truth is often stranger, and uglier, than fiction. Indeed, one is left wishing Simpson had taken Kardashian Sr.’s advice to heart — which, from all appearances, he certainly did not.

