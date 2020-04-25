In Strange Warning, Biden Tells Donors Trump Will Close Post Office in Diabolical Plan To Steal Election

I have a question for my Democrat readership, the people who send me profanity-laced emails about Donald Trump: With regard to Joe Biden, do you have buyer’s remorse yet?

I know my Democrat friends say they do, but they don’t have an anaphylactic reaction to me or my opinions. You, dear Democrat reader, have no such compunctions. Perhaps you feel that this behairplugged dinosaur from the Mondale era is exactly what America needs at this point in the nation’s existence. Perhaps you’re willing to forgive his gaffes as the harmless miscues of a man who was never verbally felicitous.

If you are of this opinion, I give you Joe Biden the conspiracy theorist, a man who apparently believes President Trump is going to steal the 2020 election by closing the post office.

The presumptive Democrat presidential nominee made the remarks during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner. Virtual events so seldom turn out well for Biden — and this was no exception, as he told his audience that Trump would try to postpone the election because “that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Somehow, this wasn’t quite as interesting as the way that Biden thought Trump would steal the election.

TRENDING: Saudis Turn on America, Send Flotilla To Sink US Shale and Oil

“Mark my words: I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow; come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Now, granted, Trump hasn’t made things easier by saying that mail-in voting has “tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

Is Joe Biden seeming less and less mentally fit to you? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1442 Votes) 1% (19 Votes)

That last part was particularly unhelpful, but the first part wasn’t necessarily untrue. A hastily assembled voting by mail system is a recipe for voter fraud — a recipe that will never be investigated because Democrats swear voter fraud never happens except for that one Republican in North Carolina.

As for “threatening not to fund the post office,” this has to do with the fact that the president hasn’t approved a Democrat-pushed bailout for America’s worst-run quasi-governmental organ, something the left doesn’t want to pursue via a clean bill but instead insists on tacking on to bailouts.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan has said that the Postal Service would “run out of cash” by the end of the fiscal year, according to ABC News. Part of this, Brennan said, stems from losses due to the current economic pullback — although she predicted, and we have no reason to disbelieve her, that the USPS was going to keep losing money like an inebriate at a blackjack table.

In a digital briefing before the House Oversight Committee earlier this month, she said that the Postal Service would experience “$54.3 billion [in] additional losses over 10 years.”

RELATED: Watch Gushing MSNBC Host Tout Biden Ad as 'All True' - But It's Actually Misleading

The economy isn’t likely to look like it does today for the next decade, so I encourage you to do the math, as it might lead one to realize why the GOP wants structural changes at the Postal Service before they loan it a heap of money.

It also wasn’t doing too swimmingly before we were all shut-ins. In 2019, despite increased revenue, Postal Service losses more than doubled to $8.8 billion, according to MarketWatch. In short, today’s economic situation wasn’t exactly the impetus for the post office’s problems.

Trump has called the Postal Service a “joke” and threatened to deny a loan to bail it out, arguing that it needs to raise package delivery rates.

“The post office should raise the price of the packages to the companies, not to the people, to the companies, and if they did that it would be a whole different story,” Trump said.

The theory according to Alex Jo … erm, sorry, Joe Biden, is that Trump is denying the bailout because, if there’s no vote-by-mail, they can delay the election. Never mind the fact that the Constitution is pretty clear about when the election is held and no one is predicting that we’ll still be under stay-at-home orders in November.

Also, never mind the very salient fact the Trump administration is holding up the money because it wants changes at the Postal Service.

The Democrats, meanwhile, apparently think the status quo is working well for the post office. I’ll leave that one out there for summary judgment.

On one level, this is how the Democrats roll. Don’t want to give into their demands? You must be up to something devious because, of course, Democrat demands come from a policy wellspring that’s clear, pure and refreshing to democracy — and any opposition to them is nothing more than an attempt to poison the well.

However, even by that standard, this is a unique argument. Biden thinks that the election will be vote-by-mail. Not only that, the GOP’s demand that the Postal Service reform itself if it wants a loan is a sign that they want to delay the election.

Mark Biden’s words: This is how it’s going to go down.

And this is going to help Trump … how? Delaying the election by choking the post office’s funds has never shown up on a list of winning campaign strategies that I’m aware of.

But don’t think about it too hard. Biden certainly didn’t.

It’s not just weird gaffes anymore. This is pernicious conspiracy theorizing.

Not that I’m a fan of Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, but at least they can string sentences together and would know this is arrant ridiculousness, something that would make their campaign look farcical.

I look forward to your emails. I’m sure maybe one or two of you will apologize and admit this has all ended in tears.

I doubt it’ll be many, though. I expect you to call me a few choice asterisked words. Or maybe you can just call me a lying dog-faced pony soldier.

Feeling that buyer’s remorse yet?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.