Share
News

Strange Warship Spotted off US West Coast: Photos

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2025 at 5:32pm
Share

A ship like none that the U.S. Navy has ever launched is now sailing the waters off the coast of Washington state.

The unmanned surface vessel USX-1 Defiant is now in its testing phase after being completed last month, according to a news release from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

DARPA said the Defiant is part of its No Manning Required Ship program.

Defiant is 180 feet long and weighs 240 metric tons.

DARPA said the vessel “will undergo extensive in-water testing, both dockside and at sea. She is scheduled to depart for a multi-month at sea demonstration in spring 2025.”

“The NOMARS program aims to challenge the traditional naval architecture model, designing a seaframe (the ship without mission systems) from the ground up with no provision, allowance, or expectation for humans on board,” DARPA said in its release.

“By removing the human element from all ship design considerations, the program intends to demonstrate significant advantages, to include: size, cost, at-sea reliability, greater hydrodynamic efficiency, survivability to sea-state, and survivability to adversary actions through stealth considerations and tampering resistance,” the release said.

“With scaled production, NOMARS has the potential to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver a distributed USV fleet,” DARPA said.


Serco Inc., the primary contractor for the project, has been working on the Defiant since 2020, according to The War Zone.

Related:
Top German General Calls to Reinstate Compulsory Service

The ship without any mission systems cost about $25 million, the company has said.

The War Zone said the ship has “large open spaces on top of its deck in front of and behind its main mast for add-on payloads.”

Various models show ships like the Defiant able to carry cargo or weapons.

The War Zone said that with one ship completed, Serco is hoping to move up to armed uncrewed ships while others would be floating logistics platforms.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Strange Warship Spotted off US West Coast: Photos
State AG Sets Stage to Have All Biden Pardons, Exec Orders, Other Actions Legally Voided
Trump Says MSNBC Hosts Should Be 'Forced to Resign' After 'Disgraceful' On-Air Comments
Trump Threatens Russia with Triple Punishment if Peace Deal Is Not Reached Soon
Charges Brought Months After 3 Chiefs Fans Found Mysteriously Dead in Yard
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation