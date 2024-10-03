'A Strategic Disaster': UK Gives African Nation Islands That Contain a Secretive US Military Base

The United Kingdom agreed on Thursday to give up control of islands that hold a secretive U.S. military base to another country.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer — the country’s new socialist leader — shared a “seminal moment” with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday as the two agreed that the U.K. would give up the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, according to a joint statement.

The U.K. took control of Chagos from Mauritius decades ago, and Mauritius has long asked that the islands be returned to them in a bid to move toward their renewed independence.

The islands contain a key joint U.S.-U.K. military installation used as a hub for naval and air assets, according to the Navy.

The base is positioned in the Indo-Pacific, which is of consequential strategic value, given that China has become increasingly hostile to other nations in the region.

The deal will safeguard “international security,” U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy said.

Today the UK has reached an agreement with Mauritius, securing the vital military base on Diego Garcia. Our deal, supported by our US partners, will protect international security, close a potential illegal migration route, and avert threats to peace and prosperity in the Indian… — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 3, 2024



The base will remain under the control of the U.S. and U.K. for the next 99 years under the agreement signed on Thursday between Starmer and Jugnauth.

President Joe Biden welcomed the deal and expressed his support for the continued operations of the base.

“It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges,” Biden said in a statement.

But top officials in Britain’s right-wing parties called Starmer’s move misguided, expressing concern that the new agreement could be exploited by China as it continues to try to expand its foothold in the Indo-Pacific.

It would also undermine U.S. and U.K. interests in the region, Conservative Party security spokesman Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday.

“It’s taken three months for Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests,” Member of Parliament and candidate for head of the Conservative Party Robert Jenrick said in a social media post. “This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing.”

It’s taken three months for Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests. This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing. pic.twitter.com/CmYDCAn2u5 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 3, 2024

“Giving up the Chagos Islands is a strategic disaster. Our American allies will be furious and Beijing delighted. Labour (U.K.’s leftist party) are making the world a more dangerous place,” Member of Parliament Nigel Farage said Thursday.

UK will give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Mauritius and the UK have been in dispute over the Indian Ocean islands for the past 50 years. This is handing over an essential Western asset to an ally of China. pic.twitter.com/3XyqTTJQuH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 3, 2024

Starmer’s left-wing Labour Party took control of the U.K. months ago after the Conservative Party was ousted from power in the country in July, but the new prime minister’s tenure has already been plagued with troubles.

Race-related riots have consumed the U.K. in recent months, disrupting civilian life and prompting a severe law enforcement response.

Starmer also entered office at a time when the U.K. is suffering from economic troubles, poor quality and access to public services, and mass illegal immigration, all problems that still need resolution and remain a top concern among U.K. citizens, according to Gallup.

