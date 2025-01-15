The Strategic Importance of Trump's Move to Acquire Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump has made the future of Greenland a major topic of discussion during the transition period before he takes office.

Why the full-court press to acquire the world’s largest island, which is largely covered with snow and ice throughout the year?

There are primarily two reasons: Greenland’s strategic location and the rare earth minerals it is believed to have.

At a news conference last week, Trump said, “We need Greenland for national security purposes … I’m talking about protecting the free world. You look at — you don’t even need binoculars — you look outside. You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We’re not letting that happen.”

"We need Greenland for national security purposes. I'm not even sure Denmark 🇩🇰 has a legal claim over it. But if they do, and they don't immediately relinquish all control of Greenland, I will put massive tariffs on Denmark."

“The Northwest Passage, or Northern Sea route, was first crossed in the winter months by a Russian commercial vessel several years ago, and is a shorter route linking east Asia’s major ports to Europe and the Atlantic Ocean. Western powers have already voiced concern about Russia and China using it to boost their presence in the North Atlantic,” CBS News reported.

"The Northwest Passage, or Northern Sea route, was first crossed in the winter months by a Russian commercial vessel several years ago, and is a shorter route linking east Asia's major ports to Europe and the Atlantic Ocean. Western powers have already voiced concern about Russia and China using it to boost their presence in the North Atlantic,"



CBS also noted that Greenland — with a population of approximately 57,000 — is rich in largely untapped natural resources including oil, natural gas, and rare earth minerals.

“Greenland may have significant reserves of up to 31 different minerals, including lithium and graphite, both of which are needed to produce electric vehicle batteries, according to a 2023 report assessing the island’s resources,” the news outlet added.

“Those deposits are likely to draw the interest of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who’s become a close adviser to Trump after providing more than $270 million last year to back his and other Republicans’ candidacies.”

China currently produces about 70 percent of the earth’s rare minerals.

Last week, Trump dispatched a small contingent of representatives, including his son, Donald Trump Jr., to Greenland for a short visit.

The president-elect called into a lunch that his son and others accompanying him had with locals.

“I just want to say that it’s a very special place,” Trump said, referring to Greenland. “It needs security for itself, and it also needs security very much for the world.

“You see the ships sailing around, and they are not the right ships. And they are not the ships you want to know about,” he added.

“We’re going to treat you well,” Trump said.

"I just want to say that it's a very special place," Trump said, referring to Greenland. "It needs security for itself, and it also needs security very much for the world."

Trump was clearly referring to China and Russia, as both nations are making a push to dominate the Arctic region.

“While China already has research stations in Iceland and Norway, the nation is looking to expand its footprint into Greenland with a satellite ground station, renovated airport, and mining operations,” ABC News reported in 2019 when Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland during his first term.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede said he wants full independence from Denmark.

Egede told Fox News earlier this month, “It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with and who our trading partners will be.”

He is ready to talk to Trump, but has emphasized repeatedly that Greenland does not want to become part of the U.S.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede says he is ready to speak with Donald Trump as he calls for independence from Denmark. Egede said his people didn't want to be Americans but said it was ultimately up to them to decide their future.

The Associated Press reported the United States sought to buy the 836,000 square mile island following World War II in 1946 for $100 million in gold.

Though Denmark, a NATO ally, turned the offer down, it did sign a defense treaty in 1951 allowing the U.S. to construct Thule Air Base, now Pituffik Space Base, and other facilities on the island.

Matthew Shoemaker, a former intelligence officer with the Navy and the Defense Intelligence Agency, argued in a piece late last month for The Hill that the 1951 treaty actually gives the U.S. fairly broad latitude to establish “defense areas” in Greenland.

He identified three potential forms negotiations regarding Greenland’s future could take.

First, the Danes and Greenland could enter into an enhanced defense agreement, giving the U.S. even more rights and responsibilities regarding defending the island.

Second, the parties could enter new economic relationships, allowing Americans to mine and otherwise develop the island’s natural resources.

Third, the U.S. could leverage Greenland’s importance within the context of NATO to allow for a greater American military presence.

The U.S. has acquired land through straight purchase throughout its history, including the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 from France, Alaska in 1867 from Russia, and the Virgin Islands in 1917 from Denmark.

Time will tell whether Trump will succeed in negotiating the purchase of Greenland outright or simply enter into new agreements regarding U.S. involvement on the island.

