Straw Poll: Trump Still Gets 10% of the Vote - WJ's Readers Pick 2028 GOP Front-Runner

The Western Journal asked readers a simple question to begin the month of September: If the 2028 GOP primary were held today, who would you vote for?

The answers show a clear favorite, but also a familiar name that still commands attention.

Even after two terms in office, President Donald Trump continues to register meaningful support.

Here is how the field broke down.

From Sept. 1-7, The Western Journal conducted a straw poll of our readers.

Vice President J.D. Vance led with 35.6 percent.

“Other” candidates received 18.3 percent.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky followed with 17.4 percent.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in at 11.1 percent.

Trump landed at 9.8 percent — just shy of double digits.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rounded out the group with 7.8 percent.

That showing for Trump reflects some serious staying power. After all, Trump ushered in a new era for conservative leadership and changed the rules regarding how the game is played.

Gone are the days of playing defense and hoping to be liked by a legacy media that loathes America’s history and values. Luckily, we are still in the first year of another term.

But the big story here is Vance, who captured more than a third of the vote.

This was an unscientific straw poll of a small sample, but it echoes broader national findings.

Last week, we reported on a Plymouth Union Public Research survey that tested Vance against Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 2028 matchup across battleground states.

Vance prevailed 51 percent to 49 percent, taking five of seven battleground states. He also won over nine percent of Democrats, while Newsom drew seven percent of Republicans across the aisle.

Favorability numbers also tilted his way.

Twenty-seven percent viewed him very favorably, compared to 21 percent for Newsom in the way-too-early poll.

CNN’s Harry Enten recently said Vance’s odds of being the nominee looked “pretty gosh darn good.”

Enten highlighted network polling that put Vance at 40 percent, with his closest GOP rival, DeSantis, at eight points.

Early favorites have won the nomination 63 percent of the time since 1980, Enten noted.

He added that a Trump endorsement would almost certainly seal the deal, given his record of success backing candidates.

Trump has praised Vance’s work as vice president, saying he would “probably [be] favored at this point.”

Taken together, the data show Vance emerging as the GOP’s favorite for future standard-bearer.

The Western Journal’s readers appear to see it, too.

A lot can happen in three years, but readers made it clear they are liking what they’re seeing from the White House.

