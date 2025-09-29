Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at Concord Padgett Regional Airport on Wednesday in Concord, North Carolina.
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at Concord Padgett Regional Airport on Wednesday in Concord, North Carolina. (Alex Brandon - pool / Getty Images)

Straw Poll: Vance Takes Commanding Lead as WJ's Readers Vote on 2028 GOP Front-Runner

 By Johnathan Jones  September 29, 2025 at 10:54am
The Western Journal asked readers the same question again last week: If the 2028 Republican primary were held today, who would you support?

The results reveal not only a clear favorite, but also a movement that appears to be consolidating around one figure.

Vice President J.D. Vance won 60.5 percent of the vote in the straw poll.

That represents a massive surge from his 50.3 percent showing in the last survey.

The leap of more than 10 points in less than a month shows momentum that is impossible to ignore.

President Donald Trump was chosen by 11.1 percent of respondents.

That number reflects a slight decline, but also confirms that his influence is still present.

The “Other” category combined for 8.8 percent of the vote.

Would you vote for Vance for president?

That share dropped significantly from the 13.8 percent recorded the week before.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in at 7.9 percent, a small but noticeable increase.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky finished at 7.1 percent, a sharp fall from his 10.3 percent in the previous tally.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued his downward slide, receiving just 4.6 percent of support.

The numbers place Vance in a commanding position that no one else is close to challenging.

Crossing the 60 percent threshold shows he is not just a front-runner, but a dominant one.

His total is nearly six times the support that Trump, still in second place, managed to draw.

That gap signals that much of the conservative base is coalescing behind Vance.

Rubio, Massie, and DeSantis together accounted for less than 20 percent, according to our non-scientific poll.

The Western Journal straw poll underscores a clear message: Conservatives are looking to the future, but they have not forgotten the past and are enjoying the present.

Share
