Street Gang Calls for Death to Police After Marshals Kill Fugitive

Police in Mississippi are being warned that a street gang is seeking retribution for the death of a fugitive at the hands of U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Thursday night, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety sent out a bulletin to police agencies that the Gangster Disciples street gang had issued a threat against all law enforcement, WLBT reported.

On Wednesday, 24 police officers were injured in unrest triggered by the killing of Brandon Webber, 20, who was shot by U.S. Marshals in Memphis.

Last night, a 20 year old student named #BrandonWebber was killed in his family’s yard by 16 to 20 shots by US Marshals in the Frayser section of Memphis. There have been ongoing uprisings in the city. pic.twitter.com/zFWelR4gmv — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) June 13, 2019

Tennessee police said Webber rammed a car belonging to law enforcement and had a weapon in his hand as he left his vehicle.

Mississippi officials said Webber’s father threatened law enforcement because of his son’s death.

The Mississippi bulletin was based upon information supplied by informants to the Mississippi DPS and the Mississippi Association of Gang Investigators.

“We received credible intelligence that a threat had been issued on law enforcement pursuant to the events that occurred in the city of Memphis last evening,” DPS Commissioner Marshall Fisher said.

“I felt it was necessary to get that information out to law enforcement.”

Police are urged to be on high alert, and Marshals are urged to cover any clothing with the agency name upon it when they are in public.

“We currently have an environment nationwide where it seems that law enforcement officers are increasingly under threats of violence,” Fisher said. “It’s incumbent upon us to get information out as soon as possible.”

In the aftermath of the Wednesday shooting, officials have discovered a Facebook Live video Webber made the day he died.

The video has since been deleted, WMC reported.

During the video, Webber saw a Memphis police car. He said they would have to catch him and at one point claimed he would “do” them.

“I ain’t lying, I’m gonna do they a– so bad,” Webber said in the video.

The Gangster Disciples are considered one of the three largest street gangs in Mississippi, according to a 2017 Gang Threat Assessment by the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center.

The shooting has sent ripples of anger throughout Memphis.

“This happened in a residential community,” Pamela Moses, founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis told Time. “A neighborhood, not the ‘hood.’ They shot and killed someone while executing a warrant, they are supposed to be trained to apprehend without deadly force, but when it comes to us, we always have to die.”

“I’m from the hood, I’ve seen warrants executed 100 times, I don’t remember people getting shot and killed for resisting. He was a boy, not even 25, if you can’t handle a boy without killing him, you’re not properly trained,” she said.

“The community right now is angry and traumatized, they just saw someone who looks just like them killed for no reason, they’re not just rioting, they’re traumatized,” Moses added.

Although Memphis police were the target of rioting, they have sought to make it clear that no Memphis officer was involved in the shooting.

DeSoto County, Mississippi, District Attorney John Champion said those protesting Webber’s shooting need to accept reality.

“The marshals were dealing with a violent suspect,” he said a news conference Thursday, USA Today reported.

“I wish people would sit back and see what happened. It wasn’t something where they shot up into Memphis to find someone and this occurred. He was a violent felon that did not want to go to jail. He had no appreciation for the value of human life so the Marshals Service knew that when they went into it.”

