An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Washington.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said a gun was used in at least two of the robberies, according to WUSA-TV.

Police said that around 3 p.m. on May 21, a man who set his bicycle on his porch and went to open the door to his residence was confronted by two boys.

“I’m going to take the bike,” one boy said.

“No, you’re not,” the man replied.

At that point, the boy pulled a gun from his fanny pack, and the man ran inside the house.

Police later released surveillance video of two persons of interest wanted in this case.







Three days later, about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects on bicycles approached a man, who told police he heard them say, “Get him” and “Get that.”

Do American cities have a violent crime problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (34 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The victim fled and said a suspect pointed a gun in his direction as he ran.

On Friday, police said a man in a car was approached by a boy on a bike who said, “Give me your phone or I’ll shoot you.”

After handing the phone over, the victim said the boy handed it back saying, “Haha got you.”

The boy followed the man and demanded his car keys and phone, reaching into a fanny pack as if reaching for a weapon. The boy got into the vehicle but was unable to get the car to move.

The suspect left on a bicycle, police said, according to WJLA-TV.

The 11-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery (fear).

The incident is not the only one in D.C. in which young suspects were arrested. Earlier this month, two 12-year-old boys were arrested in unrelated crimes, according to WTTG-TV.

Police said in a 10-minute span, one 12-year-old tried to rob a business, commit a carjacking and rob a pedestrian.

The second 12-year-old’s arrest was connected with six carjackings in which the suspect was armed, two armed robberies and an assault between March 21 and April 29.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.