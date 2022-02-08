Share
News

Struggling Biden Admin Prepares to Drastically Change How COVID Hospitalizations Are Counted

 By Jack Davis  February 8, 2022 at 11:46am
Share

As the Biden administration deals with poll numbers it does not like, it is trying to find a way to generate some better COVID-19 numbers, according to a new report.

Politico reported that the administration is looking to recalculate who gets counted as a COVID-19 hospitalization case. The report was based on what Politico called “two senior officials familiar with the matter.”

The action comes after a Pew Research poll found President Joe Biden’s approval rating at 41 percent. Pew noted that Biden’s approval rating on the coronavirus pandemic tumbled from 65 percent in March 2021 to 44 percent in January.

Data has been a battleground since the dawn of the pandemic, with some critics claiming that many cases listed as COVID-19 have been wrongly classified.

For example, on Monday, data supplied by the office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul showed that between 30 and 54 percent of patients counted as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state actually entered a facility for some other health issue, and only tested positive after admission.

Trending:
Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment

The Biden administration is now trying to report that kind of data nationally so it can use lower numbers to drive coronavirus policy, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that officials from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are trying to distinguish between those who enter a hospital due to COVID-19 and those who test positive but entered for another reason.

The end result could be that the official COVID-19 numbers show fewer hospitalizations.

Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and former advisory board member of the COVID Tracking Project, said separating cases will not be easy.

Have COVID-19 numbers been manipulated for political reasons?

“You need a panel of experts to review the cases to adjudicate if a hospitalization is for a person who came in for COVID or with COVID,” Topol said.

The review of the data is expected to take months.

Some said accurate COVID-19 numbers have been a long time coming.

“Now that Biden is in charge, they want to make it look like they’ve solved COVID,” commentator Lauren Chen tweeted. “Remember how people who made that distinction a few months ago were called science-deniers/murderers?”

Related:
Stacey Abrams Gets Her 'Race Card Rejected,' Resorts to Embarrassing Apology for Unmasked School Photo

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said hospitalization and death rates are key to lifting existing restrictions. She said last week that hospitalization rates are “still quite high,” according to Politico. 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alert: Police Make Frantic Arrest After 8 DC Schools Are Hit with the Same Vile Threat in 1 Day
Biden's America: Inflation Skyrockets to 7.5%, the Highest Rate Since 1982
Upstart Social Media Platform Announces 'Special Arrangement' with Melania Trump
CNN's Don Lemon Changes Direction on Old Pal Chris Cuomo Over Breach of 'Journalistic Standards'
Video: Canadian Police Roughly Arrest Elderly Man Over Single Honk in Support of Truckers
See more...

Conversation