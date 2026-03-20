Struggling CBS News Shuts Down Entire Radio Division, Impacting 700 Local Stations

CBS News Radio will go silent in May, wiping out all the jobs in that part of the troubled network and impacting 700 radio stations.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski announced the change Friday morning, according to The Washington Post.

“Today, we informed our CBS News Radio team and approximately 700 affiliated stations that we will end the service on May 22, 2026,” a memo to employees said.

“Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated,” the memo said, saying employees would know Friday whether they are losing their job.

CBS News also said Friday that it is cutting news jobs throughout its broadcast TV network.

A report in The New York Times said the broadcast division cuts would amount to 60 jobs, about 6 percent of the news division.

“Certain parts of this newsroom need to get smaller in order for us to make room for the things that we need to build to remain competitive in the future,” Weiss told employees.

The news division of CBS cut 100 jobs last year.

The Washington Post reported that viewership of “CBS Evening News,” which cratered in 2025, has dipped below 4 million viewers to roughly 3.83 million viewers last week, according to Nielsen data.

In a post on X, Brian Stelter posted what he said was a memo sent to employees.

“Today, we informed our CBS News Radio team and approximately 700 affiliated stations that we will end the service on May 22, 2026. Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated,” the memo said.

“We understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues, who have worked side by side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time. While this was a necessary decision, it was not an easy one,” the memo said.

“A shift in radio station programming strategies, coupled with challenging economic realities, has made it impossible to continue the service,” the memo said.

A second memo from Bari Weiss and Tom Cibrowski says CBS News Radio is shutting down. Here’s the memo: Today, we informed our CBS News Radio team and approximately 700 affiliated stations that we will end the service on May 22, 2026. Unfortunately, this decision means that all… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 20, 2026

“The coming weeks will be difficult for the team members who have worked tirelessly at CBS News Radio. We are committed to supporting these valued colleagues with care and respect as we wind down operations. They have been critical to our success and remain treasured friends and professionals. We thank them deeply for their contributions,” the memo said.

The memo noted the historic change the end of CBS News Radio represents.

“For nearly 100 years, CBS News Radio has delivered original reporting to the nation — from Edward R. Murrow’s World War II reports in London to today’s daily White House updates,” noting that “CBS News Radio served as the foundation for everything we have built since 1927.”

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