Struggling Kamala's Desperation Gets Ugly, Demands Trump Be Banned from Twitter

It’s an ugly gamble, and one that isn’t likely to pay off.

Failing badly to improve her poll standings, and forced to reshuffle her campaign staff, California Sen. Kamala Harris apparently decided this week that attacking the man in the White House would be more profitable than fighting her Democratic opponents.

She called for the social media company Twitter to ban President Donald Trump from using the platform to communicate to the American people.

But the backlash is probably just going to make her look worse.

There’s no doubt the Harris campaign is stalled. CNN reported Sunday that the former Golden State attorney general is polling at only 5 percent and 3 percent in the early contest states of Nevada and South Carolina, respectively, well behind the Democratic field’s leaders.

Front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden is leading South Carolina at 37 percent, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16 percent and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 11 percent.

In Nevada, Biden and Sanders are tied for the lead with 22 percent support apiece, according to CNN, and Warren coming in third at 18 percent. In other words, Harris doesn’t even have a third of the third-place contender’s support.

Harris’ situation is similar in New Hampshire, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, where she has 5.5 percent support. Biden leads with 23 percent, Warren trails with 20 percent and Sanders is 18.8 percent.

In Iowa, Harris is at 5.3 percent, according to RealClearPolitics, again well behind the top three: Warren leads at 23 percent, Biden is at 20.3 percent and Sanders has 12 percent support.

That’s a particular problem because, as the Washington Examiner pointed out, Harris has made the Iowa fight crucial to the rest of her battle.

Obviously, something’s got to change. On Monday, Politico reported a drastic reshuffling of the Harris campaign.

“The staff moves amount to a significant reorganization for a campaign that’s dropped so far in polls that it risks becoming a postscript in the Democratic primary,” Politico reported.

“Harris’ light early-state schedule, hiccups on the trail and lack of consistency in delivering her message have consumed much of the attention and blame for her mounting struggles.”

So, being a Democrat, Harris is naturally trying to turn attention onto the left’s lighting rod — Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Harris echoed the long history of totalitarians everywhere when she proposed that Trump’s Twitter account be suspended – apparently because he’s abused the “privilege” of free speech.

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” Harris told Cooper.

“I think there is plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

She said as much in a tweet:

The words of a president matter. Trump has again shown he is irresponsible and endangering others with his tweets. He should lose the privilege to be on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/t2w8cw3uZW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

Americans could be forgiven for thinking that Harris, as a former prosecutor, might have even a passing understanding of the Constitution — enough to know there’s no “privilege” in free speech in the United States. (At least not one that anyone who aspires to be the country’s president ought to be talking about.)

And Harris probably does know that. But a candidate desperate to rejuvenate a fading bid for the presidency is capable of anything.

Fortunately, there are plenty of social media users who saw right through Harris’ “suspend Trump” gambit.

Playing to voters who hate Trump, hoping to revive her failing campaign. She’s wasting her time. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) October 1, 2019

First Biden demands all Television Networks stop putting Rudy Giuliani on their network shows, and now Kamala Harris tells twitter to suspend President Trump. The New Democratic Party isn’t much for Frre Speech anymore are they??? The Socialists have taken over people🙈😳 — Freeedom (@magapleasenow) October 1, 2019

Another example of Democraps infringing on Our Freedom of Speech Rights. If she would try to do it to a President, imagine what she would do to YOUR Rights if she became President… — Donato356 (@donato356) October 1, 2019

“I’m doing terribly in the polls so I’m going all in on portraying myself as the most anti-Trump candidate” — Ben, emotional support hog (@bendashper) October 1, 2019

Of course, every Democratic contender wants to be viewed as the “most anti-Trump candidate,” but Harris is pushing the envelope when she talks about about specifically restricting the president’s speech on the grounds that, basically, liberals don’t like it.

It might, conceivably, help her with the fringiest of the fringe Democratic base, but it’s not likely to save her primary campaign (and they’re all probably Bernie backers, anyway).

And even if it did, it wouldn’t endear her to the American general election electorate, where there’s considerably more sanity than in the especially crazed Democratic primaries of the 2020 race.

The poll numbers show Harris isn’t getting anywhere; time is running out and she knows it.

Suggesting a Twitter ban on the president is ugly, but Harris — who’s already demonstrated a results-oriented liberal mindset when it comes to matters like the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — clearly wouldn’t mind winning ugly if it meant she would win at all.

Fortunately for the country, this is one ugly gamble that isn’t likely to pay.

