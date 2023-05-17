Struggling Movie Rolls Out Dylan Mulvaney for Paid Partnership to Boost Sales

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has a new business partnership — fresh off of tanking the sales of Bud Light.

Mulvaney is promoting the new movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” according to Fox News.

The TikTok content creator publicizes the film in an interview with the author of the novel that inspired it.

Mulvaney discloses that he’s a paid partner of the film’s publisher in the Friday TikTok interview.

The movie is the film adaptation of a 1970 novel by author Judy Blume.

The story — written for teenage girls experiencing puberty and coming-of-age — touches on topics such as menstruation, sexuality and religion.

Mulvaney references his own cosmetic surgeries in his TikTok interview with Blume.

“I must increase my bust!” the influencer remarks humorously, comparing his own experiences with those of teenage girls who experience their bodies developing.

However, Mulvaney’s personal brand might prove insufficient to make the film profitable.

The coming-of-age movie published by Lionsgate has brought in lagging revenues after three weeks in theaters, according to Hollywood in Toto.

The movie has netted $16 million — just over half of its $30 million budget, according to Fox.

Entertainment reporter Christian Toto questioned the timing of Mulvaney’s involvement, suggesting that Liongate was resorting to a “last-minute paid partnership to draw attention to the film” by working with him.

It’s all but assured that the film’s promoters are hoping Mulvaney’s involvement is better for their box office than it was for Bud Light’s sales.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch has resorted to giving away free cases of the beer to distributors in response to an impromptu boycott.

Other than the disastrous promotion deal with Bud Light, Mulvaney is known for his TikTok series “Days of Girlhood.”

The content creator compares his own experiences receiving body-altering medical treatment to those of real women in the series.

