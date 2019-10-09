Struggling Planned Parenthood Announces $45 Million Plan To Defeat Trump, Republican Senators

The Planned Parenthood Votes super PAC announced this week it will shell out millions of dollars to organize a grassroots campaign to oust President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans in 2020.

According to The Hill, the $45 million campaign will be focused primarily in key swing states, including some longtime Democratic strongholds won by Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, announced the campaign in a Wednesday statement and in an interview with The Hill.

Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are all critical to the “large-scale” effort, The Hill reported.

“Let’s be clear: In the presidential election coming in 2020, our very rights and freedoms are on the line,” Robinson wrote in her statement.

#BREAKING: Planned Parenthood announces $45 million campaign to defeat Trump, flip Senate https://t.co/RerOsGEWpo pic.twitter.com/u9BI8nAMpg — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2019

“Right now, with Donald Trump we have a president who is determined to crush our reproductive rights — and a Senate that refuses to lift a finger to stop him,” she said.

Republican Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are all facing tough re-election fights in 2020, and the results of those elections could determine whether Republican lose their 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The campaign plan — which will support Democratic canvassing as well as digital, television, radio and mail programs — also aims to take back “state legislatures, and defeat harmful ballot measures across the country,” according to Robinson’s statement.

“The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re coming out more powerfully than ever with the largest investment we’ve ever made,” Robinson told The Hill.

“We know we’re going to have a critical role mobilizing [women and people of color] to win back the Senate and expand the path to 270 to win back the presidency,”she added.

Planned Parenthood Votes is not messing around in 2020. “To all the politicians working to take away our rights and undermine access to health care — you’ve been warned…We are fired up, we are engaged, and we are going to win.” — PP Votes ED Kelley Robinson pic.twitter.com/1QtYaXpwwZ — Samuel Lau (@SamuelRLau) October 9, 2019

“We know this is a fight we can win,” Robinson added to CBS News. “Americans simply do not support attacks on their reproductive health care and rights — and they are outraged at what Trump and other politicians are doing.”

According to CBS, the 2020 action plan represents the most money the abortion giant has ever spent on an election cycle.

In fact, the $45 million the organization plans to spend is more than double the $20 million it was set to spend during the 2018 midterm elections cycle.

While Democrats did regain control of the House in 2018, The Hill reported 2019 has been a devastating year for Planned Parenthood.

Multiple states across the United States have passed legislation protecting the lives of the unborn to a nearly unprecedented degree.

The Supreme Court also agreed earlier this month to hear its first major abortion-related case since Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined the bench.

Major shakeups were also felt at the highest levels of the abortion giant’s organizational structure, with Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen being fired after just nine months on the job due to what she said were “philosophical” disagreements with the board of directors over political matters, according to The Hill.

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood passed on millions of dollars in federal family planning funds. The organization was unwilling to remain in the program and abide by a new rule that would require the organization’s doctors to stop referring women for abortion.

Even before this, Vice President Mike Pence in 2017 cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to cut much of the organization’s federal funding as a result of its willingness to provide abortions.

Pence has since referred to the vote as the greatest honor of his political career.

“I don’t know if I have had a greater honor than to cast the tie-breaking vote to defund Planned Parenthood,” Pence said earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president for a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.”

