Struggling Planned Parenthood to Shut Down Prominent Manhattan Location, Begs for More Taxpayer Money

The abortion industry is taking a hit in New York as Planned Parenthood’s only Manhattan location is set to close.

Gothamist reported Wednesday that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is looking to sell its building at 26 Bleecker St. in SoHo.

The structure was once named after abortion pioneer Margaret Sanger.

The sale would leave the organization with no place to provide services in Manhattan.

Wendy Stark, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, said the organization plans to focus more on the three remaining locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

She said the building, which they’ve owned since the early 1990s, has been increasingly difficult to maintain due to the building’s design.

Stark also cited a lack of funding as part of the decision, as Medicaid does not fully reimburse for services. According to Gothamist, more than half of Planned Parenthood’s patients are Medicaid entitled.

According to Gothamist, Planned Parenthood provided $67 million in “health care services” to more than 18,000 patients last year, but was only reimbursed $36 million, resulting in a $31 million shortfall.

“Planned Parenthood is currently pushing for new funding in the upcoming city and state budgets that isn’t tied to the insurance program,” the outlet reported.

The organization also hopes to help fund its other clinics with proceeds from the sale of the Manhattan building, which has an asking price of $39 million.

CBS News reported four locations in New York have closed in recent months.

With a few locations remaining open, Ramya Arumilli, an organizer for the Reproductive Justice Collective, predicted overcrowding would be a problem at the remaining clinics.

Needless to say, any downsizing by Planned Parenthood is worth applauding.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 24, “to end the use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.”

It looks like Trump’s agenda to stop the slaughter of so many innocent children is working, but several other blue states are going to continue the wicked business.

Planned Parenthood should not expect to find a welcoming administration that’s going to applaud evil the way the last one did.

Amid mounting financial issues, Planned Parenthood is selling its property in Manhattan. More of the same, Lord. pic.twitter.com/yOXCjbfBxE — Armen Thomassian (@ArmenThomassian) March 20, 2025

Former President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards in November.

Millions of abortions were performed under Richards and tens of millions have been performed throughout the decades.

Biden — in his twisted, demented brain — thought this effort was worth applauding as he bestowed the highest honor a civilian could receive on Richards and posed for a photo op with her inside the Oval Office.

Although its 18,000 patient visits don’t necessarily represent that number of abortions, just one innocent child senselessly being killed is heartbreaking. Millions of victims in Planned Parenthood’s history is an unparalleled level of evil.

Any God-fearing person should be thanking Him for any news of Planned Parenthood’s decline, and we should pray for its complete downfall.

