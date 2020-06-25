A newly released note written by disgraced former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok suggests that both former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were well aware of the investigation into Michael Flynn and even offered input concerning it.

The Obama administration monitored calls between Flynn and then-Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak in late December 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president, during which the two men discussed the newly imposed sanctions against Moscow.

Strzok’s note is believed to have been written during a Jan. 4, 2017, meeting in the Oval Office, which included Obama and Biden as well as then-FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and National Security Advisor Susan Rice, according to a court filing on Wednesday by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

Strzok notes out 🔥🔥🔥 —Obama, Biden, Yates, Rice, Comey all discussed Flynn/Kislyak calls: “unusual times” —Comey admitted they “appear legit” —OBAMA ordered: “make sure you look at things” with “the right people” —BIDEN appears to be one to raise “Logan Act v[iolation]?” pic.twitter.com/wH6W0IJhsi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

In the note, Obama (listed as “P”) apparently directs Comey to “have the right people on it,” referring to the Flynn investigation.

He further asks, “Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling [the Trump] transition team?”

Biden (listed as “VP” in the note), raises the issue of a Logan Act violation in relation to Flynn.

The 1799 Logan Act makes it a crime for private citizens to conduct unauthorized negotiations with foreign governments.

In the DOJ’s motion to dismiss the case filed last month, federal prosecutors argued that Flynn’s calls to the Russian ambassador as the incoming national security advisor were entirely appropriate and not material to the FBI’s underlying counterintelligence investigation about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“After a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case,” the document reads, “the Government has concluded that the interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn — a no longer justifiably predicated investigation that the FBI had, in the Bureau’s own words, prepared to close because it had yielded an “absence of any derogatory information.”

Unsealed internal FBI documents released in April showed that a top bureau official had questioned if the “goal” in interviewing Flynn just days after Trump took office in late January 2017 was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The FBI got him to plead guilty to lying to the agents about the subject matter of his calls with Kislyak.

That sure looks like entrapment, because the agents knew full well what Flynn said and that there was nothing wrong with it.

They were looking for a way to get him in a process “crime.”

In January of this year, Flynn sought to withdraw his guilty plea based on egregious government misconduct, and, as noted, the DOJ agreed.

It truly appears the whole investigation of Flynn was meant to saddle the incoming administration with the moniker of Russian collaborators.

Strzok himself offers further proof of this proposition.

In early January 2017, apparently sometime after the infamous Oval Office meeting, the FBI official intervened after investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Strzok wrote in a note to a fellow agent, “Don’t close [Crossfire] RAZOR,” referring to the Flynn counterintelligence investigation.

Strzok added “7th floor involved,” in the decision to keep it going, a reference of the FBI’s top leadership.

Based on the latest revelations, the decision may well have gone beyond the “7th floor” of the FBI building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House itself.

