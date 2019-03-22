SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Student Calls Out Beto at Rally: ‘When Am I Going To Get an Actual Policy from You?’

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 21, 2019 at 7:23pm
Print

A student at Pennsylvania State University questioned Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke during a campaign stop on Tuesday about when O’Rourke planned to talk about policy positions instead of platitudes.

According to the Daily Collegian, O’Rourke spoke to an audience of about 500 on Penn State’s main campus in State College.

“I come out of profound respect hoping to get the best ideas, find out what’s most exciting and what gives folks the greatest cause for concern,” O’Rourke said. “(I want to figure out how we can) build a coalition, the community, the movement, not just to win but to enact the change that we all want to see — that’s what brought me to Penn State today.”

Following his opening remarks to the audience, a student asked the candidate, “When am I going to get an actual policy from you instead of just like platitudes and nice stories?”

O’Rourke responded, “I’m going to try to be as specific as I can. I mentioned our criminal justice system. I’ve called for the end of the prohibition on marijuana and the expungement of the arrest records of everyone who’s been arrested for marijuana.”

TRENDING: Bus Driver Abducts 51 Children, Sets Bus on Fire When Police Arrive

The candidate also mentioned “Medicare for America” legislation, which has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The proposal would allow people to keep their employer-based insurance but give them the option to enroll in Medicare.

Some of O’Rourke’s Democratic presidential rivals — including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California — have called for Medicare for all and stated that private healthcare coverage would go away.

Ahead of O’Rourke’s visit, the Penn State College Republicans anticipated hearing where he stood on the issues.

Do you think O'Rourke has a good chance at becoming the Democrat nominee?

“We look forward to the former congressman shedding some light on where he stands on the actual issues facing America, outside of his support of abortion until the day of birth and outlawing cars through the Green New Deal,” the CR’s Riley Compton told the Daily Collegian.

O’Rourke has been criticized for having a light legislative record during his three terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He sponsored one bill which became law, naming the federal building and courthouse in El Paso, Texas.

The Texan Tribune reported that the former congressman supported a bill in 2017 that removed most state restrictions on abortion, including waiting periods.

In announcing his presidential candidacy last week, O’Rourke listed the “interconnected crises in our economy, our democracy and our climate” among the top reasons he is running.

RELATED: Beto, Who Lost in Texas, Still Thinks He Can Win Texas in 2020

“The moment of peril produces perhaps the greatest moment of promise for this country,” he said.

O’Rourke has come out in strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s efforts to build additional barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico and has called for the existing barriers — approximately 650 miles of them — to be taken down.

“We know that walls do not save lives; walls end lives,” O’Rourke said at a counter-rally taking place as Trump promoted the need for additional security at the southern border in El Paso, Texas, last month.

At his El Paso rally, Trump described O’Rourke as “a young man who’s got very little going for himself except a great first name.”

“He’s supposed to win in order to run,” the president added. “Beto was defeated.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Watch: College Students Harass Border Patrol Agents, Liken Them to KKK
Bernie Sanders: US Must Follow New Zealand’s Lead with Ban on Some Guns
Student Calls Out Beto at Rally: ‘When Am I Going To Get an Actual Policy from You?’
Breaking: ISIS Caliphate Has Officially Fallen, Last Stronghold Liberated – Report
Marco Rubio Introducing Legislation To Block Democrats’ Supreme Court Packing Scheme
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×