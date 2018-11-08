SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Student Caught on Video Punching Female Teacher in the Head

By Neetu Chandak
at 8:52am
Print

A student was caught on video hitting a Baltimore high school teacher in the head on Wednesday.

The student was allegedly in an altercation with another student before striking the teacher in the head, Fox 45 reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Frederick Douglass High School.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

A video by Instagram user Ivan Baker, whose username on the social media site is tvs_biddy, shows the student yelling at the teacher after hitting her in the head before walking out of the classroom.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place yesterday when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange,” a statement from Baltimore City Public Schools said in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools.

Upon reviewing the incident, school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.”

Students who unintentionally hit a school staff or adult can receive intervention from staff members and the larger community in order to change the behavior or can be suspended for up to three days, according to the Code of Conduct.

Those who purposefully hit adults or school personnel can either receive intervention, short term suspension, long term suspension for at most 10 days or can be expelled. School police is informed about the incident if the adult is hurt.

A similar incident occurred in a Los Angeles school where music teacher Marston Riley was seen punching a student on Friday.

The fight allegedly started over the student not wearing the correct uniform and refusing to leave the class upon Riley’s request.

RELATED: NY Times Admits Writer of Kavanaugh Bar Fight Piece Shouldn’t Have Been Covering the Story

The student was caught on video throwing a basketball at the teacher as well. A GoFundMe page by a fellow colleague raised over $160,000 to help Riley cover possible legal fees.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Savannah Pointer

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

Randy DeSoto

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Projection: McSally Defeats Sinema, Secures AZ Senate Seat for GOP

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.