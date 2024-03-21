Only in the dystopian reality of the American public school system could you be penalized for sporting the country’s flag on your own vehicle.

But Cameron Blasek, a student at East Central High School in St. Leon, Indiana, faced just such an issue when, after deciding over the summer to start flying the American flag on his truck, school administrators ordered him to take it down.

The reasoning school officials gave was that his flying of the flag could encourage other students to fly their own flags with potentially offensive messages.

After studying the student handbook, however, 17-year-old Blasek discovered that, not only was there no such rule, but the word “flag” only appeared in the context of flag twirling.

As LibsofTikTok reported at the time, not only did Blasek refuse to remove the flag, but several of his fellow students flew flags on their own cars as a show of solidarity.

SCOOP: A student at @EastCentralHS in Indiana drove to school with an American flag on the back of his truck. The school reportedly responded by threatening to punish him if he didn’t remove it. After hearing what happened, nearly 2 dozen other students flew American flags on… pic.twitter.com/6EIOTzPlzn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

And now, thanks to support from local businesses impressed with Blasek’s tenacity and patriotism, Blasek has received an American flag for his truck that no school can take from him.

As reported by Indiana’s local Fox News affiliate, Fox19, the company GCI Digital Imaging saw Blasek’s story and, admiring the young man’s courage, offered to kit out his truck with a full American flag wrap.

As GCI’s owner TJ Bedacht told Fox, “He stood his ground, and my buddy Brian and I felt very strongly that we needed to back this kid up.”

Indeed, the video accompanying Fox19’s story reveals that five other companies in the area also decided to back up Blasek and his patriotism, with one, the American Legion, giving Blasek $3,000.

A local journalist, Tricia Macke, wrote about the story on the social media platform X, praising Blasek’s bravery and informing viewers of the companies that backed up Blasek in his stance.

For the many people who reached out to me and asked what companies did this so they can support them. Here you go:

GCI Digital Imaging, Simple Solutions and Services, Just-In-Graphics, Hygh Octane Graphics, Just-Install. 🇺🇸 — Tricia Macke (@FOX19Tricia) March 20, 2024

Local news outlet WCPO described Blasek’s awe at seeing his sweet new ride.

“The flag itself represents this country, this beautiful country that we live in. It also represents the people who fought their lives for it,” he said.

“I’m pretty happy that now I get to pull up to school in this thing, and I am happy to show off this American pride,” Blasek told Fox19.

All in all, what began as an appalling miscarriage of justice turned into an inspiring story of American determination and patriotism.

Despite the encroaching woke mind virus infecting our public schools, enough students and local citizens shared Blasek’s values, so much so that the school was forced to back down and apologize.

Moreover, the local community put their full support behind him, with GCI Digital Imaging giving Blasek an impressive upgrade to the offending vehicle to demonstrate how important his stand really was.

Thankfully, even with the antics of ardently liberal and woke students making most of the headlines, more and more students like Blasek have come out of the woodwork, taking a stand for America and the traditional values that made our country great.

No one could hinder Blasek from displaying his ardent patriotism, and now, thanks to the generous support of his community, no one ever will.

